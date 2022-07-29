OSU football: Beavers have stability at quarterback entering 2022

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith was not asked directly about the impact that losing UCLA and USC will have on the Pac-12 Conference during his media day appearance on Friday in Los Angeles.

The decision by the two longtime members of the conference to join the Big Ten in 2024 was addressed by Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff during his remarks which opened the event and the changing landscape of college football was never far from anyone’s mind on Friday.

Smith was asked if he felt an “urgency” to get the program headed in the right direction. The fifth-year coach didn’t allow himself to get trapped by that question but he did emphasize the growth he has seen since he returned to his alma mater.

“At Oregon State, we’re proud of the progress we’ve made," Smith said. "We’re not a finished product by any stretch, but over the four years being here as the head coach really proud of the development we’ve had, the competitiveness, winning more games than we lost last year and I think that momentum carries into our belief.”

The Beavers won five of their first seven games in 2021 and earned a bowl bid for the first time since 2013. The Beavers lost to Utah State 24-13 in the LA Bowl, finished the year with a 7-6 record and in general didn’t end the season the way Smith or the team would have preferred.

But the coach believes the pieces are in place for a successful season this fall, starting with returning quarterback Chance Nolan.

“What I love about Chance is how competitive he is and I think he displays that in his style of play, being competitive in the pocket but also extending the play and getting some extra yards, getting first downs," Smith said. "He did have a lot of good games for us. I thought he improved from his first year to this last year and right now he’s heading into year three. We’re counting on him taking that next step into being a three-year starting quarterback because he’s got a skill set of throwing the ball, athletic, competitive."

Tight end Luke Musgrave and defensive back Alex Austin joined Smith in Los Angeles for media day and Musgrave was asked what he had seen in Nolan during the offseason.

“He’s gotten more knowledgeable in the game," Musgrave said. "He’s been making more accurate passes. He was never not accurate, but he’s just evolved. And then we’ve got two other quarterbacks that are also great that I’ve got confidence in. So I’m excited to see the battle this fall camp."

The Beavers graduated a few key players from last year’s squad, including running back B.J. Baylor and linebacker Avery Roberts. Baylor averaged a team-high 102.8 yards per game rushing last season and Roberts led the defense with 128 tackles.

The Beavers bring back second-leading rusher Deshaun Fenwick who will have the opportunity to be the No. 1 option. The roster also includes returners such as Trey Lowe as well as true freshman Damien Martinez. Smith said the goal is always to spread the carries around over the course of the season.

“The majority of the time we are trying to have multiple backs carry the ball. Just from Game 1 to Game 12, the wear and tear that takes place on that, but Deshaun’s got everything you need to be a big-time back in this league and we’re hoping to see it this fall,” Smith said.

As for Roberts, Smith said replacing his on-field production is just a small part of the task.

“His leadership, he’d been around the game a long time, his work ethic, and so he’ll be missed,” Smith said. “I do think we’ve got some up-and-comers that have played the inside linebacker position for us, one of them being Omar Speights, who is really right next to him. He’ll be a three-year starter this fall, had close to a hundred tackles this last season, so we’re counting on Omar taking a huge step in that role.”

Smith also mentioned Jack Colletto, Easton Mascarenas, John Miller and Kyrei Fisher as players who provide depth at the linebacker position.

Oregon State opens fall camp on Wednesday and will play its season opener on Sept. 3 against Boise State. The renovation of Reser Stadium will continue throughout the season which will limit home attendance this year.

Partly because of the ongoing construction, Oregon State will play a home game in Portland this season for the first time since 1986. The Beavers’ Sept. 17 game against Montana State will be played at Providence Park.

"We felt like it was great timing to do it with the stadium getting built the way it is, we have a huge contingent of Beaver fans ... up in Portland," Smith said. "In a big-time place, right downtown, I think it will be unique atmosphere that our fanbase is excited about."