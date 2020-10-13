OSU football: Beavers have options aplenty on offensive line

Oregon State’s offensive is a bit of an unsolved puzzle at this point.

With four days of training camp now completed, coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have plenty of versatile options along the offensive front. The tricky part for the remainder of camp will be figuring out how to best use them.

The Beavers need to replace three starters along the offensive line, including all-Pac-12 selection Blake Brandel.

It has long been assumed that junior Brandon Kipper would switch over from the right side to replace Brandel at left tackle. But on Tuesday, Smith said he would like to keep Kipper on the right if possible.

“(Kipper) has probably been more at right tackle during the first four days,” Smith said. “We will definitely be able to move him to the left if needed. Joshua Gray right now is taking the first reps at left tackle and he’s looked good. Kip’s mostly been at right tackle for four days.”

Smith and his staff consider Gray to be a natural left tackle and if he were to establish himself there it would allow Kipper to stay at the position where he started 12 games last season.