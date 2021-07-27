OSU football: Beavers have depth at quarterback, but who will start?

“Everything I've heard so far since he's been here has been great,” Smith said. “You talk about a guy who loves the game, is unselfish. You can see his leadership capabilities even the short time he's been with us.

“So I'm really excited to see him out there on the practice field with us, using the skill set that he has, not just throwing or running but also on this leadership side.”

The familiarity with Lindgren and the system should help Noyer adapt quicker to what the Beavers want to do on offense.

“Schematically, some of the way we call plays, probably brought back what he remembers from his first couple years,” Smith said.

There isn’t a lot of time between now and the season opener – Sept. 4 against Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Regardless of who wins the starting job, the Beavers need to be able to rely on the other three to step in when needed.

“We feel like we've got a quarterback room that is full of some talent, it's going to be competitive this month in training camp,” Smith said. “The cream rises to the top when you have that type of competition in August, but also it adds to our depth as the season goes.”

