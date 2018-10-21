After yet another demoralizing loss Saturday, Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith told his team they have to decide which direction to go.
“We’ve got five weeks left, we’ve got five games and how are we going to go use that,” he said after the Beavers’ 49-7 Pac-12 loss to California. “I think these guys will bounce back. We’ll go back to work (Sunday) and that’s where it’s at.”
Junior safety Jalen Moore said the Beavers must quickly turn their attention to Saturday’s road trip to Colorado, a team that has lost two straight after a 5-0 start. Kickoff is set for noon in Boulder.
“We all hate losing,” he said. “At the end of the day we’ve got to keep fighting, just like in life keep fighting. All you can do is keep fighting and stay positive and just work the next week to get ready.”
It’s been a tough couple years for the program, which went 1-11 last season and dealt with a midseason coaching change. After two close losses – at home to Colorado and Stanford – the season spiraled out of control with four straight blowouts.
“The hardest part when you get in a situation like this is kind of regressing and a lot of negativity,” senior offensive lineman Trent Moore said. “That’s something that I think is way different this year is there’s always a lot of positivity. It’s in the past and we look forward and improve.”
Still, it’s not easy.
“It’s tough, it’s real tough,” said sophomore receiver Isaiah Hodgins said. “Especially because we know we’ve got players and we know we’re a better team than last year and we’ve got good coaches.”
Hodgins said the team needs to prepare better and play with more energy to finish the season strong. It’s not going to be easy with the closing stretch that includes USC, Stanford, Washington and Oregon after Colorado.
Smith said he and the staff will continue to be honest with the players. He said they continue to have opportunities to improve and make plays and that it’s not easy to win in the Pac-12.
Trent Moore said the Beavers need to play all four quarters.
“We can make things happen, we’ve just got to play a full 60 minutes,” he said.
This stretch has also been tough on Smith and the coaches, but the first-year head coach said he is “doing pretty well besides how painful that is.”
“I’m excited about the opportunity that is here with the group we’ve got – coaches and players,” he said. “Look, I’ve been in this league four years. This thing wasn’t just going to go snap and all of a sudden turn like that. It’s a lot of work, hard work, but that doesn’t make it bad. I’m excited about the work ahead.”
Jefferson drops
True freshman running back Jermar Jefferson was limited to two carries for 34 yards due to injury he suffered in practice, but he still remains the Pac-12’s leader in rushing yards per game at 128.4.
He now has 899 yards on the season and needs 647 yards over the last five games to match the 1,546 Oregon’s LaMichael James rushed for in 2009.
Pierce leads way
Junior running back Artavis Pierce led the Beavers with 44 rushing yards and had 72 more (on four catches) receiving, a career-high, in the loss.
Luton out
Quarterback Jake Luton dressed for Saturday’s game but did not see any action when Conor Blount went down with a concussion.
“He just can’t protect himself out there mobility wise,” Smith said. “So he wanted to dress (Saturday), he just can’t move well enough to go out there.”
Good on fourth
Oregon State converted three more fourth downs – on four tries – and is now 16 for 20 on the season.