OSU football: Beavers grind out 24-10 win over Washington State

The Oregon State football team emphatically snapped its eight-game losing streak against Washington State with a 24-10 victory over the Cougars on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.

With the win, Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) is one victory away from clinching bowl eligibility for a second consecutive season.

The Beavers were once again playing without injured starting quarterback Chance Nolan and the coaches leaned heavily on the team’s defense and running game. Oregon State ran the ball 47 times for 203 yards.

Damien Martinez led the way with 112 yards on 16 carries, including a 50-yard run which set up a short touchdown by Jack Colletto on the first play of the fourth quarter. That gave the Beavers a 24-10 lead which the defense protected.

The Beavers got off to a strong start. Silas Bolden returned the opening kickoff 60 yards and the Oregon State offense took advantage of the short field. Coach Jonathan Smith made the decision to keep the offense on the field on a fourth-and-5 at the Cougar 35 and quarterback Ben Gulbranson found Tyjon Lindsey for the first down. Four plays later Colletto put Oregon State on the scoreboard with a 1-yard scoring run.

A 26-yard field goal by Atticus Sappington early in the second quarter gave Oregon State a 10-0 lead. The Cougars’ lone score of the first half was a 29-yard field goal by Dean Janikowski.

The Beavers took that 10-3 lead into halftime. The Cougars got the ball first to start the second half and the Oregon State defense forced a three-and-out.

The Beavers then put together a 11-play, 74-yard drive which took more than 5 minutes off the clock. Oregon State mixed running plays for Martinez and Jam Griffin with a couple of short passes to drive into the red zone.

On first-and-10 at the 17, Gulbranson rolled to his left and threw a high pass into traffic at the goal line. Anthony Gould made a leaping catch, held onto the ball through contact and landed just inside the goal line to extend the Beavers’ lead to 17-3.

Making his second career start, Gulbranson completed 12 of 24 pass attempts for 141 yards with one interception. Freshman tight end Jack Velling was the leading receiver with four catches for 63 yards.

The Oregon State defense held Washington State to just 23 yards rushing. That low total is partly due to the Beavers recording six sacks for 48 yards.

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward was under pressure throughout the game and completed 25 of 54 passes for 345 yards. He had one interception as OSU defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. caught a deflection on a fourth-down attempt in the fourth quarter.

The Beavers will host Colorado next week at Reser Stadium. The Buffaloes (1-5, 1-2) earned their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating California 20-13 in overtime.

Oregon St. 24, Washington State 10

Washington St. 0 3 7 0 — 10

Oregon St. 7 3 7 7 — 24

First Quarter

ORST—Colletto 1 run (Sappington kick), 10:33.

Second Quarter

ORST—FG Sappington 26, 14:00.

WSU—FG Janikowski 29, 9:20.

Third Quarter

ORST—Gould 17 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 8:01.

WSU—Jenkins 9 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 4:15.

Fourth Quarter

ORST—Colletto 2 run (Sappington kick), 14:57.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Washington St., Jenkins 6-42, Paine 3-2, C.Ward 11-(minus 21). Oregon St., Martinez 16-111, Griffin 9-30, Fenwick 7-25, Bolden 2-14, Colletto 6-14, Gulbranson 4-10, Irish 1-3, (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING—Washington St., C.Ward 25-54-1-345. Oregon St., Gulbranson 12-24-1-141.

RECEIVING—Washington St., Ferrel 5-131, Smithson 4-62, Jenkins 4-30, Stribling 3-45, Ollie 2-21, Nunnally 2-18, Grover 1-11, Peters 1-11, Riviere 1-7, Victor 1-5, Paine 1-4. Oregon St., Velling 4-63, Gould 2-23, Lindsey 2-17, Harrison 1-13, Overman 1-11, Colletto 1-10, Bolden 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oregon St., Sappington 35.