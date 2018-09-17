Once Oregon State reached the 20-yard line in the closing minute of Saturday’s game at Nevada, Jonathan Smith’s thought process changed.
The Beavers trailed the Wolf Pack 37-35 and needed just a field goal to end a 20-game road losing streak and win back-to-back games for the first time since the end of the 2016 season.
Instead of looking to punch it in for a touchdown, Smith was content to call on kicker Jordan Choukair.
If the Beavers had trailed by three, Smith said he would have kept pushing for the touchdown.
The Beavers centered the ball and let time run off for one last play.
But Choukair missed the 34-yarder and the Beavers’ comeback fell short.
“We really executed the way we wanted to do it in regards to getting it in position,” Smith said Monday afternoon. “We felt confident with our kicker.”
It appeared Choukair was run into by a Nevada player after the attempt but no penalty was called.
“I don’t think you’re going to get that call,” Smith said.
Smith said he hasn’t had any extended talks with Choukair, who also missed a 49-yarder earlier in the fourth with the Beavers down 37-28.
“I think he went out there with the utmost confidence and I think he’s ready to rebound from that,” Smith said.
While it is easy to place the blame on the final play, Smith said the Beavers had plenty of opportunities throughout the game to pull off the win.
“Ultimately you look at what took place for 60 minutes, we had multiple times throughout the game to make a difference and that was on all three sides,” Smith said.
Smith said that despite the tough loss — the players showed plenty of emotion in the locker room — the team has seemed to rebound well so far.
“I think they have, just looking at what we were able to do (Sunday),” Smith said. “Practice-wise, felt like those guy had good effort, they were into it, cleaning up some mistakes. I do think we’re a tight-knit unit in regards to each side kind of helping each other up, lifting up others. So there’s some positive vibes there.
“They’re definitely disappointed. You’re trying to win games so (when) you lose a game it’s disappointing. But this is a long season, you get 12 games guaranteed to play so we’ve got to be able to rebound and it looked like they did (Sunday).”
QB situation
Quarterbacks Conor Blount and Jake Luton both had good and bad moments in Saturday’s loss. Luton gave the Beavers a spark and helped them climb back in down 30-7 to get within 30-28, but then injured his ankle and Blount returned to lead the final three drives.
Luton’s status is still up in the air as he missed Sunday’s practice, Smith said.
So it will be another week of waiting to see who starts.
Smith is not concerned.
“I feel good about where we’re at, I really do,” he said. “I think we’ve got two guys who have shown we can move the football with. … I do think the way things play out we’re going to need two guys to be able to play in games.”
Smith also said not much changes as far as the game plan goes depending on who is in the game.
“I don’t think (offensive coordinator) Brian (Lindgren) has two call sheets up there,” Smith said. “He’s calling the same plays.”
Outside noise
There was a lot of talk on social media and in chat rooms about how last Saturday’s game finished up.
Smith said the staff and players are aware of the talk but that the focus has to remain on the task at hand.
“We don’t just operate as if there’s nothing out there,” he said. “You want people to be interested in what’s going on so it’s part of the business. But reminding them to stay focused on what takes place here is the most important.”
Jefferson’s carries
With Artavis Pierce and B.J. Baylor out, true freshman Jermar Jefferson carried the bulk of the load at running back against the Wolf Pack.
He finished with 106 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns.
Smith has said he doesn’t want one back to be that much of a workhorse.
“I know I don’t want him carrying 25 times the next four straight games,” Smith said. “But again, he’s going to carry it more than 15, 18 (times). He’s a good player for us and he needs to touch the ball.”
Pass protection
Smith said the Beavers have to get better as a group at pass protection.
“That was not to our standard and when I say group I mean all 11 guys,” Smith said. “We’ve got to give the quarterback a little more time and then there’s other times the quarterback has to get rid of the ball. Then we’ve got to get open in a timely fashion, like the guy can’t just sit there and hold the ball that long.”
Injury update
Smith said Trevon Bradford, who missed last Saturday’s game, could return depending on how the week of practice goes for the junior receiver. He also said there is an outside chance for junior tight end Noah Togiai to return as well.
ASU kickoff
Oregon State’s game at Arizona State on Sept. 29 will is set for 7 p.m. at Sun Devil Stadium. The game will be televised by the Pac-12 Networks.