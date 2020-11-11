OSU football: Beavers’ goal of creating more takeaways continues

As Jaydon Grant dropped back into coverage late in the first quarter Saturday, he reacted instinctively and hung with the Washington State receiver who was streaking up the seam.
Grant and the rest of Oregon State’s defense had been burned by the same route before — a year earlier, Nick Rolovich’s Hawaii team scored against the Beavers with that exact play. This time, though, Grant abandoned the short route of the inside receiver, clung tight to Wazzu’s Calvin Jackson Jr. and soared to intercept Jayden de Laura’s underthrown pass.
It was a shot in the arm for a Beavers team that had looked lifeless until that point, and the type of dynamic, momentum-swinging play Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar has been imploring his players to make all season.
Because even though the tackling and pass rush were major problem areas for the Beavers on Saturday, a bad defensive performance might have looked much better if Oregon State had generated a few more turnovers.
“Seeing Jaydon at safety play that correctly, go up and get the interception was huge for us. It did bring back some momentum at a time that we needed it,” Tibesar said. “We’ve just got to create more. You see it across the country. Scoring is up everywhere with the way that offensive football is being played. The one equalizer that you can have on defense is the ability to take the ball away. We get two more takeaways in that game and we’ve got a great chance to win.”
After Grant’s interception, he and the rest of Oregon State’s defensive backs were seen on the sideline celebrating with the Beavers’ turnover chainsaw. The big play put the ball back in the hands of quarterback Tristan Gebbia, and immediately sparked back-to-back first downs from an offense that had gone three-and-out on its previous three series.
“It felt good. We practiced that all week,” cornerback Nashon Wright said. “So to see it come to fruition was definitely fun.”
As it turned out, that was the lone turnover Oregon State would generate Saturday. It wasn’t enough to paper over an otherwise subpar performance from a defense that has high hopes of being much better than it was last season.
Tibesar said he and his staff tallied the team's missed tackles in its opener, but the number was higher than he cared to share.
“It certainly was an issue. It’s something that you can’t say, ‘We’re going back to the fundamentals’ or something like that,” Tibesar said. “We’ve been working on tackling since we’ve been here. It’s one of the core fundamentals that we believe to play good defense you have to do. We didn’t do it at the level that we want it to. So we’re going to continue to work on it and continue to emphasize it in practice.”
Obviously the Beavers can’t go out and practice tackling every day for hours on end. As Tibesar explains, “Your team won’t be healthy enough to play on Saturday.”
So coaches have supplemented live tackling reps this week by showing on tape what it looks like to be in a good tackling posture.
“Really it’s just the mentality of finishing on the ball. Because obviously we can't recreate the game in terms of tackling,” Oregon State linebacker Jack Colletto said. “So really the most important thing for us is being able to visualize good positions and being able to finish on the ball.”
