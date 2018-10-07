There was an energy and excitement inside Reser Stadium for much of the second and third quarters that really hadn’t been seen this season.
The crowd of 34,429 was on its feet making noise, the Oregon State football team was showing signs of what may be to come under first-year coach Jonathan Smith.
After falling behind 14-0 in the first 2 minutes, 28 seconds, the Beavers stormed back and had a 30-28 lead before Washington State scored 28 straight points for a 56-37 Pac-12 victory.
“I thought we did a good job battling back and taking the lead but at the end of the game we just weren’t able to execute,” said receiver Trevon Bradford, who had eight catches for 68 yards and a run for 56 more. “We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot when we have a chance to score.”
It was another disappointing outcome for the Beavers, who will enter the bye week at 1-5 overall and 0-3 in conference play. They return to action at home on Oct. 20 against California.
“I do appreciate their effort and I like these kids, I really do,” Smith said. “Growing to know them and then watching them compete out there, we just haven’t executed well enough to win a game. But I do appreciate their effort and we’re a scrappy team.”
That was apparent as the Beavers shook off another slow start that saw the Cougars score in three plays on its opening possession and then block a punt for a score.
The message on the sideline was to keep battling.
“Football games (are) a pendulum and it swings both ways so sometimes that’s how it starts — we don’t want it that way — but just keep swinging,” left tackle Blake Brandel said.
Added linebacker Shermar Smith, who had a season-high seven tackles: “When adversity hits we can’t just fall over. We can’t fall down, we just have to regroup.”
That’s what the Beavers did and they clawed back by scoring 24 of the next 31 points for a 24-21 lead.
“When we have things rolling you see what we’re capable of offensively and defensively,” Bradford said. “We just haven’t been able to put together 60 minutes of football. I think once we’re able to do that, then who knows what we’re capable of.”
There was plenty of swagger from the players.
“You see the offense making plays, the defense making stops,” defensive back Shawn Wilson said. “We’re sitting there having fun doing what we’re supposed to do. I think that’s the biggest thing why the mojo was so high.”
During that time, the crowd was electric, something Smith had asked for before the game and acknowledged after.
“I did appreciate the crowd,” he said. “I thought the crowd made a difference a few times on third down, especially, and they were into it and our guys were jumping.”
Jefferson shines
Running back Jermar Jefferson continued his sensational freshman season with 139 yards on 25 attempts and four more touchdowns.
Jefferson has rushed for 100 or more yards four times now and has 12 touchdowns. He needs just 134 yards to top the 1,000-yard mark.
He joined Ken Simonton as the only player in school history to have two games of four touchdowns in a game.
Bye week
Smith is happy to have a break that will give the Beavers a chance to continue to work on some areas of continued concerned, especially tackling and creating turnovers.
“These guys have been working and their focus has been great, so for them to take a deep breath this week I think comes at a good time,” he said.
Trick plays
Smith took a page out of former boss Chris Petersen’s playbook and pulled out a number of trick plays on Saturday.
There was a throwback pass on a kick return and a reverse that set up points.
“I’m looking at the best way we can win a game so we’re going to not be scared or shy to try some stuff,” he said.
Added Bradford, who had the run on the reverse: “I’m sure coach (Brian) Lindgren and coach Smith will have something just as tricky for next week.”
Fourth-down success
The Beavers converted all five of their fourth-down attempts on Saturday and are now 13 for 16 on the season.
“We did want to go aggressively offensively on fourth down just feeling like field goals weren’t going to win us the game and we executed well there,” Smith said.
Pierce returns
The Beavers got a lift in the running game with the return of running back Artavis Pierce.
Pierce, who had been out since suffering an elbow injury in the second game of the season, had eight carries for 40 yards.
“It was great to have AP back,” Smith said. “We did want to ease him in a little bit which I think (running backs) coach (Michael) Pitre did a good job of that with the amount of carries and things. AP will be more and more a factor as he goes along.”