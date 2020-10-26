OSU football: Beavers get late time slot for Nov. 7 opener

Oregon State’s 2020 season opener finally has an official kickoff time — and it will appeal to the late crowd.

The Beavers’ Nov. 7 matchup with Washington State at Reser Stadium will start at 7:30 p.m. and air on Fox Sports 1, the Pac-12 announced on Monday.

After going 5-7 in 2019 and 4-5 in Pac-12 play, Jonathan Smith’s squad will start this season on the national stage, with avid "Pac-12 after dark" viewers tuned in. They are facing a Washington State team that features a new coaching staff, led by first-year head coach Nick Rolovich.

The only other Oregon State game that has been given a possible time slot thus far is the Beavers’ Nov. 27 home matchup with Oregon; that matchup will air on either ESPN or ABC, and begin at 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Through the first six weeks of the 2020 season, every Pac-12 game will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ABC, FOX or FS1, with kickoff times for each game being announced six or 12 days in advance.

Here is the rest of the Pac-12’s Week 1 matchups:

Arizona State at USC, FOX: 9 a.m.