OSU football: Beavers get back to work

Members of the Oregon State football team were able to work out together at the school’s facilities Thursday.
The Beavers hit the weight room and completed training sessions with some parameters in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
It was the first time since the pandemic hit that the players were able to work out with each other.
“It was good to be back,” redshirt junior quarterback Tristan Gebbia said. “It felt awesome to be back with my teammates. We were all missing each other.”
The athletes were tested for the virus earlier in the week. They went through the COVID-19 nasal swab test and had blood drawn.
All test results were not ready on Thursday and information on any positive readings could be available as soon as Friday.
“We all got tested a couple days ago and everybody in workouts (Thursday) didn’t have COVID-19,” Gebbia said.
Safety David Morris said he and some teammates already had a feel for the workout plan after making a trip to the facility earlier in the week.
“We had to go through a whole extensive thing to even get into the facility,” Morris, a redshirt junior, said, “So I felt really good having that kind of precaution just to even walk through the doors of Valley Football Center.
“With the workouts, our strength staff was doing everything they can to make sure we’re staying safe and I felt comfortable doing the workout and they got us always six feet apart and they got us wearing a mask and I felt good for our first day of workouts.”
The players hit the weights in groups along with social distancing, wearing the masks, using individual water bottles and sanitizing.
Morris said the workout went pretty much like any other for the players.
“For the first day I think it was just like a normal workout day besides having to stay six feet away from each other and having masks on, I think we still got (the same workout) that we do without our masks on,” he said. “I definitely think that no matter what we’re doing, I think we’re still going to get good work in, get prepared for hopefully a season coming soon.”
The masks can be a little restrictive while working out. Some of the players tried to pull them down to breathe better and alleviate sweat buildup, but strength and conditioning coach Mike McDonald quickly put an end to any unmasking.
“We weren’t allowed to pull them down and it was first day, so a couple guys tried to bring them down a little bit to breathe,” Gebbia said. “Even then we were 10 feet apart at all times. But as soon as he saw the mask pulled down (below) the nose, coach Mac made us pull it back up.”
It’s important for quarterbacks to build a relationship with the receivers and develop a sense of how they run routes and where they like the ball to be placed to have the best chance at a completion.
Gebbia said that work will begin soon.
“We’re getting ready to go through protocols where all the receivers have to wear gloves, it’s going to be one quarterback to four or five receivers and you have to throw at different parts of the field and every time you get done throwing, there’s some kind of ball sanitizer that we’ve got in the equipment room, I guess, that we got for this. So every time we throw the ball it’ll be sanitized and cleaned,” he said.
“I’m not sure when we’ll be back to throwing it all the time, but I’m excited for when we’re able to safely.”
Morris and Gebbia are both happy for the opportunity to be working out with teammates.
“I think being around your teammates, you see them and they push you,” Morris said. “I hope I push my teammates and I feel like that’s the biggest thing because when you’re working out by yourself or anything like that, I feel like I get good work but there’s just that extra step that you get when you’re going against your teammates and you have your teammates encouraging you and supporting you right then and there, so I definitely think it’s a big difference when you’re working out with your team.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!