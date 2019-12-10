OSU football: Beavers get a DL commit

Oregon State added a fourth football commitment in three days on Tuesday when defensive lineman Sione Lolohea announced his plans to sign with the Beavers.
You have free articles remaining.
Lolohea, a 6-foot-3, 240-pounder, is listed as a three-star prospect who reportedly had offers from eight programs.
He joins quarterback Chance Nolan, offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga and offensive lineman Korbin Sorensen, a grad transfer from Portland State, who have committed since Sunday.
The early signing period begins Dec. 18.