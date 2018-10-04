It’s no secret, the 2017 Oregon State football season began to spiral out of control.
The Beavers lost five of their first six games. And the one win — 35-32 at home against FCS Portland State — felt more like a loss.
Four weeks after that game, the shocking news that head coach Gary Andersen and the university had agreed to “mutually” part ways following a 38-10 loss at USC came out.
The Beavers battled Colorado tough on the road in a 38-36 loss and had Stanford all but defeated until a late fumble allowed the Cardinal to rally and somehow escape Reser Stadium with a 15-14 win.
But then came four straight losses, including a 69-10 thrashing at rival Oregon in the Civil War.
“You could just tell the team was down,” junior defensive back Shawn Wilson recalled Wednesday. “The spirits were down. Honestly, no one really cared.”
The Beavers are once again facing a rough patch under first-year coach Jonathan Smith and his staff.
The Beavers are 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Pac-12 entering Saturday’s 6 p.m. game against Washington State at Reser.
Oregon State’s defense has given up 838 yards rushing the past two games alone — losses to Arizona (35-14) and Arizona State (52-24).
Those came after a heartbreaking setback at Nevada when the Beavers rallied from down 30-7 in the second quarter to attempt a game-winning field goal on the final play. It was wide left and the Beavers fell 37-35.
Despite their attempts to stay positive, the losses have begun to take a bit of a toll on the players.
“I think they responded well,” Smith said Monday of the way the players bounced back after last Saturday’s loss to the Sun Devils. “And I want them to be a little frustrated, meaning something to them when you lose. I’m totally understanding of where they’re at after games.
“I do think we came back, talked about it, watched the tape and we’re still in that mantra of we’ve been able to compete, now we’ve got to improve on it.”
Quarterback Conor Blount said the Beavers can’t stay focused on what’s in the past.
“If you want to sulk in it like that after a loss and feel sorry for yourself, you’re just going to continue to get rolled over and I think none of us want to see that," he said Tuesday. "That’s embarrassing and that’s not what we’re about.
“All of us love to play football and every chance you (have) to step out on the field, I think you can kind of put that other stuff behind you and then go play football.”
Junior defensive tackle Elu Aydon admitted it sucks being 1-4, but the difference this season is having others step up and be the ones to bring everybody together so they can avoid what happened at the end of last season.
“And I feel like our team, like the older guys on the team, the seniors, are doing a great job of keeping everybody up, everybody going and I feel like everybody is buying into that culture,” he said. “It’s encouraging to see guys staying together, man.”
It helps, Aydon said, that Smith has preached being in it together from the time he took over.
“Everything we do, we do together,” Aydon said. “So we go into the game together, we’ve got to come out of the games together, whether or not we won the game, no matter whether or not we lost.
“Once the game is over, we’re going to move on to the next one and we’re going to keep working. Whatever we did last week it wasn’t good enough, we’re going to do it better this week.”
While it has not been the start the Beavers may have wanted, they feel they're not that far away from having something go their way.
“We’re this close,” Wilson said holding his fingers close together. “It’s steps. We’re there but we’re not there, yet. We just have to keep pushing. We can’t get complacent, we have to keep moving forward.”
Injury update
Smith said Thursday that quarterback Jake Luton has once again been limited in practice with an ankle injury and is doubtful for Saturday's game.
"He's just not to the point of where he's able to move like he needs to be able to move in a game," Smith said.
The Beavers could get good news as running back Artavis Pierce has practiced this week and is probable for Saturday's game, according to Smith.
"We'll see how he responds after (Thursday's) practice, but he's practiced enough the last couple of days."