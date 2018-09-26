Oregon State’s defense appeared to turn the corner a bit in the final 40 minutes of its game against Nevada on Sept. 15.
The Beavers allowed just one scoring drive in those 40 minutes and nearly rallied for a win, falling short when a last-second field goal was wide left.
But all the positive steps the defense made vanished when Arizona unleashed a ground attack that churned out 442 rushing yards with J.J. Taylor earning Pac-12 offensive player of the week honors after his 27-carry, 284-yard performance.
“Obviously, we’ve got to get better at stopping the run,” defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said Wednesday. “That’s the biggest thing Arizona was able to expose us on. We felt like we would at least be able to contain them and hold them down in the rushing yards and we certainly weren’t able to do that.”
So what changed?
Tibesar and safety Jalen Moore said the biggest reason was the Beavers’ lack of physicality.
“We weren’t physically competitive,” Tibesar said. “I thought we were more physically competitive against Ohio State controlling the line of scrimmage. We got knocked back, knocked around and we weren’t able to come off blocks and make tackles. That’s the biggest thing you see on tape is that we weren’t physically competitive.”
Arizona scored on five of its 11 drives with two ending because of the half and the end of the game. The Wildcats also missed two field goals, had a fumble and punted just once in piling up 594 total yards of offense.
“I feel like we just stopped executing at the end and stuff like that,” said Moore, who had 14 tackles, including 13 solo. “I feel like we’re way better than that and it’s just lesson learned. We have to be more physical as a defense and everybody’s got to do their job.”
So how can the Beavers become more physical?
Moore and Hamilcar Rashed said it begins in practice by working on getting off blocks, wrapping up and making tackles, as well as listening to the coaches.
Tackling has continued to be a concern for the Beavers. It’s an area Tibesar said they work on every practice both in drill settings and team settings.
“It will be something you work on every single day until you hang up the helmet for these guys,” he said. “It’s always a constant trying to get guys in good tackling position, trying to expose them to tackling scenarios that come up in a game and trying to make it as realistic as possible, and get them more and more reps at it.”
The Beavers (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) will travel to the desert to face an Arizona State team on Saturday (7 p.m. kickoff) that has to be licking its chops at its chances to run the ball.
The Sun Devils (2-2, 0-1) ran 40 times last week — for 164 yards — at Washington, compared to 27 pass attempts. ASU completed 17 for 104 yards.
“Obviously, they’re going to look at our tape and think we’re going to be vulnerable to the run and I’d expect them to come out and try to control the game on the ground,” Tibesar said.
No matter what Arizona State attempts, the Beavers must shake off last week’s performance and not let it turn into another poor performance.
“It’s very frustrating,” Moore said of last week. “Everybody hates losing. I just feel like it’s just a part of life. Sometimes you’re going to take a few steps back but (part of) life is you have to stay positive and keep working harder.
“… We’ve got to execute from the start to the finish. We can’t just come in sluggish, we’ve got to come in with that intensity and be physical.”