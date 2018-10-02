While Oregon State’s offense has been gaining yards and putting points on the board, most have come after slow starts to games.
Case in point, last week’s 52-24 loss to Arizona State.
The Beavers had just eight total yards in the first half and trailed 17-0 one play into the second quarter.
“I was not pleased with the way that we started,” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Tuesday. “I think we gave up three sacks or hurries on the quarterback in like the first 10 plays of the game.”
Getting off to a faster and better start offensively has been a point of emphasis so far this week as the Beavers (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12) get set to host Washington State (4-1, 1-1) this Saturday at 6 p.m. inside Reser Stadium.
Lindgren said the coaches need to make sure the players are comfortable with the opening plays and that they then have to go out and execute them.
“A fast start is a big thing for us, especially as an offense,” left tackle Blake Brandel said. “I don’t think (offensive linemen) necessarily have the jitters, it’s an experienced group of guys. It almost seems like a feel-out process and we can’t have that. We’ve got to come out and execute, play like we’ve been practicing and then good things will happen from the get-go.”
Quarterback Conor Blount knows it will be important for the offense to click from the start against the high-powered attack of the Cougars.
“They’ve got a really nice offense so if we’re not on our game, they could put up points quickly and things could get out of hand,” he said. “So we’re going to have to start fast for sure. And that’s something we’re focusing on this week.”
Blount said it starts with executing the game plan from the start.
“We continue to harp on that and that’s what it will come down to and hopefully we can get that (fast) start,” he said.
The Beavers might focus on getting the run game going earlier to help spark the offense.
Freshman Jermar Jefferson rushed for 254 yards in the loss to the Sun Devils and is second in the nation with 727 through five games, an average of 145.4, which places him third.
That ground attack helped turn things around in the second quarter last week.
“I was pleased with the way we battled back and I was pleased with the way we were able to run the ball and get Jermar going,” Lindgren said. “I thought our offensive line played more physical last week which was really good to see. When we’re able to run the ball it just takes a lot of pressure off the (QB) and Conor was able to hit some throws and some play-action things.”
Coach Jonathan Smith said he would like to see some more big plays in the passing game.
“It’s such a huge play to get 40 to 50 yards and so now you’re not asking that offense to go 12 to 14 plays to score,” Smith said. “I think we’ve got guys who can create it on the outside and quarterbacks that can throw it, so it needs to step up.”
The Beavers hit just one against the Sun Devils, a 44-yard flea-flicker from Blount to Isaiah Hodgins. Hodgins went down with a hamstring injury right after he made the catch.
“We’d been running the ball well and those safeties were kind of creeping up toward the box and that was something we had been (practicing) for a couple weeks and I thought the guys did a nice job of executing,” Lindren said. “It would have been nice to see (Hodgins) catch and finish through that for even a bigger play.”
Lindgren and Smith both said the offensive line needs to give the quarterback more time and receivers have to get open to make those plays work.
“We’ve got to be able to protect long enough to get the ball down the field,” Lindgren said. “I thought early in the game we had some opportunities to get the ball down the field, had some guys open and we weren’t able to protect it.”
Brandel said the line needs to communicate better and continue to work on their technique to make that happen earlier in the game.
“We’ve got lots of room to improve,” Brandel said. “There’s thing to be proud about but at the same time until we’re winning games I don’t think we’ve done any better than a C (grade).”
Blount was asked what he and the receivers could do to come up with some longer pass plays this week against the Cougars.
“Are you going to be there Saturday,” Blount asked. “Let’s see.”