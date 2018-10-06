Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar was in a joking mood on Wednesday as he talked about the Beavers' Pac-12 matchup with Washington State on Saturday.
Tibesar was asked about OSU's porous run defense, which has allowed 838 yards the past two games, going up against the Cougars’ high-powered aerial attack under Mike Leach.
“Well, we’ve got Washington State right where we want them; we’re going to force them to run because of where our numbers are,” Tibesar said with a laugh.
The Cougars were credited with just 13 rush attempts last week in a home win over Utah that netted zero — yes, zero — yards.
All joking aside, the Beavers (1-4, 0-2) know they will face a different beast when the Cougars (4-1, 1-1) come to Reser Stadium for a 6:10 kickoff.
The Cougars are led by quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who has completed 185 of 273 passes for 1,992 yards and 14 touchdowns with just four interceptions in his first five games.
“Obviously coach Leach knows what he’s doing and what he wants out of the quarterbacks in his system and Minshew’s been able to do exactly what he’s asked,” Tibesar said. “… And certainly being able to throw it 50 or 60 times adds to your numbers, but he’s been extremely efficient with the football this year as far as his completion percentage, his touchdown to interception ratio, and so he’s fit in to being that 'Air Raid' quarterback just like a lot of the quarterbacks in the past for coach Leach.”
Seven different players have at least 18 catches with Tay Martin leading the way with 32 for 321 yards and four touchdowns.
OSU defensive back Shawn Wilson said the backfield will be challenged but that they have had a good week of practice.
Defensive tackle Elu Aydon said the defensive line needs to get some pressure on Minshew.
“Get to the quarterback and distract him,” Aydon said. “Because when he gets in a groove, he’s pretty good. Their whole offense moves pretty good when he’s doing pretty good. So just being able to do our jobs, shedding blocks and getting to the backfield as much as we can.”
James Williams leads the rushing attack with 204 yards on 54 carries for 40.8 yards per game.
Still the Beavers have to be aware of the Cougars’ ability to run when they see it as an advantage.
“If you load the box up and stop the run, then they’re going to throw it,” Tibesar said. “If you play back to try to stop the pass, then they’re going to try to take the run.”
While the Beavers’ struggles against the run have been well-documented the past few weeks, Tibesar said he feels better about the progress they have been making.
This week, for the first time since fall camp, the Beavers used live tackling drills in practice.
“Three of the longest runs (by Arizona State), we had guys in position to make a tackle within two yards of the line of scrimmage and weren’t able to do it,” Tibesar said. “All three ended up being over 40 yards.
“We’ve got guys in position, now we just have to train them and get them to have that confidence they can get that ball carrier down at the line of scrimmage.”
Aydon agrees: “We missed a lot of tackles this last game and it’s a matter of someone getting there and stopping them at the point of contact and then everyone else hustling to the ball.”
The Beavers have faced a somewhat similar offense against Nevada. That experience could help on Saturday.
"Now that we’re getting into the middle part of the season, there is some, 'hey, this is just like this team or this part of it is like another team that we’ve already prepared for,' which is good for us," Tibesar said. "So there’s some of that teaching that goes on. The more we can do that the better it is for the players."