Arizona State coach Herm Edwards talked this week about how he wants the Sun Devils to be known as a program that can pound the football with the run game to control the clock.
That’s what the Sun Devils tried to do last week at No. 10 Washington and they were nearly able to pull off an upset, falling 27-20 in Seattle.
“I just like the sense of when you can run the ball consistently, to me, those are tough football teams,” Edwards, in his first year at ASU, said.
The Sun Devils ran 40 times against the Huskies, netting 164 yards for 4.1 yards per attempt. They scored twice on the ground.
After giving up 442 yards on the ground last week at home against Arizona, Oregon State expects the Sun Devils' plan to be similar when the Beavers head to the desert to take ASU at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“For what they want to do and then watching our tape, yeah they’re going to try to run the ball,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said Monday. “We’ve got to shore up some things and continue to battle out there.”
Eno Benjamin was the workhorse against the Huskies, rushing for 104 yards on 26 carries. Trelon Smith added 45 yards on eight carries and quarterback Manny Wilkins chipped in 13 yards and a touchdown.
“We know they’re going to try to run like Arizona did and we’re going to have to shut that down,” OSU linebacker Hamilcar Rashed said. “They have no other reason not to run on us because we showed something that they can attack and we’re going to have to stop it.”
It was the first time under Edwards the Sun Devils had more rushing attempts (40) than passing attempts (27). For the season, the Sun Devils have passed 145 times and rushed 129.
Wilkins has been efficient, completing 94 of 145 passes for 1,062 yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception.
Edwards said one reason he would like to run more is to take the pressure off a young defense and to try to control the clock.
“Good defense and a running game travels,” he said. “I think to help our defense we have to have the ability to run the football. You have to play complimentary football.”
However, Edwards knows he needs to find ways to get star receiver N’Keal Harry involved in the passing game. He has 26 catches for 335 yards and four touchdowns through the first four games.
However, Harry had just five catches for 20 yards against the Huskies. Edwards said the windows to get Harry the ball were tighter against the Huskies than most teams.
Edwards said Harry is always in the game plan and the Sun Devils will do their best to try to get him the ball and will move him around in order to do so.
Oregon State safety Jalen Moore said stopping Harry will be a challenge.
“I feel like he will probably be one of the best receivers we face all year,” he said. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to go against him.”
The Beavers will look to bounce back offensively against the Sun Devils after their worst offensive performance of the season against Arizona.
Oregon State finished with just 238 yards of total offense and a season-low 14 points.
“We just offensively couldn’t really get anything going and then every time we had something going it felt like we would get a penalty or do something that would move us back,” receiver Trevon Bradford said. “We kept playing behind the sticks on first and second down. We’ve got to be better. We’ve just got to be better all around from an execution standpoint.”
Bradford said the Beavers needed to show up to practice and work hard every day this week and have the mindset of one game a time so as to not let the performance snowball.
“We know what we’re capable of offensively so we’ve just got to get back to executing on a more consistent basis,” he said.
Conor Blount is expected to make his fourth start after Jake Luton was limited during the week with an ankle injury that kept him out of the Arizona game. Smith said Thursday he was doubtful.
The offensive line will need to be on top of its game as the Sun Devils like to play aggressively.
“They bring a lot of pressure and heat you up,” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “We’re going to have our hands full and it’s going to be a real challenge to our front.”
The Sun Devils have 13 sacks in four games.
“They do a good job of creating havoc around the quarterback,” Smith said. “They’re an aggressive style of defense and will bring some pressure, different angles, different guys. You can see it on tape how people have struggled at times in protection because they are making it physical at the line of scrimmage.”
While the Sun Devils are heavy favorites, Edwards said this is an important game and they can’t just show up an win.
“This is a big week for us,” he said. “I think we need to get off to a fast start and play. If we play with the energy we did against Washington I think things will work out.
“We need to find a way to win a football game.”