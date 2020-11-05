OSU football: Beavers enter weekend mostly healthy; Gumbs to miss Saturday's game

“No question, we feel fortunate and recognize that it can change quickly,” Smith said.

And, of course, the Beavers had to avoid the typical misfortune that can hinder a team during any season. By this point last year, Andrzej Hughes-Murray and Jeromy Reichner had already suffered season-ending injuries.

Oregon State has managed to avoid all of those pitfalls in the leadup to the season.

“We still had some (soft tissue injuries) but I believe our numbers are down compared to last fall camp,” Smith said. “Those kinds of adjustments we made, the tackling thing, you’re always working for the right recipe there. We feel good about where we’re at.”

One issue that Smith and his staff faced during camp was trying to figure out how often players should be tackling in comparison to what they would do during a typical preseason.