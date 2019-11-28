Saturday’s 123rd edition of the Civil War football game may come down to which team is able to put a heart-breaking loss in the rearview mirror the best.
Both Oregon State and No. 14 Oregon are coming off extremely difficult road losses.
For the Beavers, a 54-53 setback at Washington State when the Cougars rallied from down 11 in the last 4-plus minutes and scored the game-winning touchdown with 1 second left denied OSU a chance to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.
“Probably the toughest loss I’ve had in my life,” quarterback Jake Luton said Tuesday. “It was just a heart-breaker. It really hurt there for a while but you’ve got to flush it and I think we have bounced back really well.”
While the Beavers (5-6, 4-4) still have a chance to qualify for a bowl game with a win on Saturday, Oregon’s stunning 31-28 upset loss at Arizona State derailed its hopes of a possible College Football Playoff berth.
The Ducks, who were No. 6 in the rankings entering the weekend, dropped to No. 14 on Tuesday.
“Obviously a tough loss for us on the road,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said Monday. “Was just watching tape, proud of the effort and the ability to stay in the fight the entire time and give us a chance to win there at the end of the game.
"Back to work. We've got a lot of good leaders. We've got 26 seniors, I believe, have an opportunity to play their last game at Autzen Stadium which means the world to our guys. Looking forward to a great opportunity here this coming Saturday.”
Tough losses are nothing new to the Beavers this season. Of their six setbacks, three have been by a combined seven points. They lost 31-28 at Hawaii, 31-28 at home to Stanford and then 54-53 at Washington State.
After the first two losses, Oregon State rebounded with lopsided wins. First, the Beavers defeated Cal Poly at home 45-7, then it was a 48-31 win at UCLA following the setback to Stanford.
“We’ve been in some really close games and unfortunately a couple of them haven’t come out on the right side of it,” Luton said. “Then we come back out and have a great week of practice and come back and bounce back and play well the next Saturday. That’s what we plan to do.”
Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Tuesday he liked the resolve he has once again seen from the team.
“I was pleased with the way the guys responded,” he said. “And it is a new week and a new opportunity. We still have the postseason to play for so big game on Saturday and I was pleased with the way the guys came out and competed at practice.”
Even with the loss, the Ducks (9-2, 7-1) know they are headed to the Pac-12 title game and a chance to reach the Rose Bowl with a win over either Utah or USC on Dec. 5.
Still, the loss ended a nine-game winning streak and had to take a toll on the players’ psyche just a bit knowing the CFP is no longer on the table. But they did bounce back from a tough last-minute loss to Auburn in the opener.
Cristobal doesn’t expect a letdown, though.
“I think you spend the entire season on guard against any kind of distraction,” he said. “… I do believe as noise around our program grows you always have to be that much more alert and weary and make sure that you’re always on the attack and on the defense.
“That being said, I think the fact that this is such a huge rivalry, this is such an important game to our players, our university, our community. The fact that Oregon State is playing really good football and they have a really good football program. I think there are so many factors and some many things — the last game for our seniors in Autzen Stadium. This is everything you would want in a college football game, especially for your last one of the regular season. I think and feel very confident we’ll be dialed and focused in.”