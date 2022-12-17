OSU football: Beavers dominate in Las Vegas Bowl

What happens in Vegas is certainly not staying in Vegas for the Oregon State University football program.

Oregon State’s 30-3 victory over Florida on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl was a dominating performance and gave the program just its third 10-win campaign ever.

The Beavers went 11-1 in 2000, capped by a 41-9 trouncing of Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, and finished 10-4 in 2006 with a 39-38 victory over Missouri in the Sun Bowl getting them to double-digit wins.

Head coach Jonathan Smith, who was the quarterback for the program’s first double-digit win season in 2000, has taken the program from 10 losses his first year to 10 wins in his fifth.

Quarterback Ben Gulbranson completed 12 of 19 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown — to Silas Bolden, who had six receptions for 99 yards. Gulbranson was named the game's MVP.

Deshaun Fenwick led the rushing attack with 107 yards on 21 carries.

Oregon State’s defense was dominant, allowing the Gators just 219 total yards.

Entering Saturday, the Gators had scored in 435 straight games. The last time Florida was shutout was by Auburn in 1988 — yes 1988.

It took a 40-yard field goal with 37 seconds left to keep their scoring streak alive. The field goal came after the Beavers’ defense pushed the Gators back from the 6 to the 23 in an attempt to keep the shutout alive.

The Beavers took a 10-0 lead — thanks to a Tyjon Lindsey 8-yards run and Everett Hayes 27-yard field goal — into the half despite having a last-second field goal blocked.

Smith, who isn’t afraid to gamble even when he isn’t in Vegas, dialed up a fake punt on the first drive of the third quarter. Jack Colletto, the Paul Hornung Award winner as the most versatile player in major college football, delivered and kept alive a drive that ended when Gulbranson found Bolden from 15 yards out for a 17-0 lead.

A blocked punt, credited to who else but Colletto, gave the Beavers the ball at inside the 10, and, after a penalty, Gulbranson scored from 12 yards out on a QB draw for a 23-0 lead.

Jam Griffin capped an impressive 13-play, 98-yard drive with a 2-yard run early in the fourth for a 30-0 lead.

The Beavers finish the season 10-3 and won their last four games, including a thrilling comeback from 21 down at home to Oregon in the regular-season finale.