OSU football: Beavers dominate Bobcats in 68-28 victory

PORTLAND — Oregon State’s return to the Rose City for the first time since 1986 was a triumph. The Beavers scored touchdowns on their first five offensive possessions and ran away with a 68-28 victory over Montana State on Saturday evening at Providence Park.

The Bobcats, who play in the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision, were able to move the ball at times on offense, but had no answers when Oregon State had possession.

OSU quarterback Chance Nolan completed 19 of 25 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns. His primary target was Tre’Shaun Harrison, who caught eight passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Gould added five receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored on an 80-yard punt return.

Deshaun Fenwick was the Beavers’ leading rusher with nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Nolan sat out the fourth quarter as Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith turned to Ben Gulbranson to close out the contest.

Montana State (2-1) kept the Beavers (3-0) off balance early in the game with a ground-based attack which put pressure on the defense to defend sideline-to-sideline. The Bobcats were able to get the Oregon State defense stretched thin on occasion and took advantage.

Montana State scored a touchdown on its first possession, putting together a 10-play, 66-yard scoring drive.

But when the Bobcats were forced to throw the football, the Oregon State secondary took advantage. Ryan Cooper Jr. intercepted a pass from Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott early in the second quarter and the Beavers capitalized with a seven-play, 58-yard scoring drive to take a 21-7 lead.

That was the first of three interceptions by Oregon State. Later in the second quarter Rejzohn Wright intercepted a pass from Mellott and returned it deep into Bobcats territory. That quickly resulted in a touchdown pass from Nolan to Anthony Gould as the Beavers took a 34-14 lead.

Jaydon Grant recorded his second interception of the season on the final play of the third quarter. Once again, the Beavers turned the turnover into points as transfer running back Jam Griffin scored his first touchdown at Oregon State.

Griffin was one of three Oregon State backs who scored their first touchdowns with the team on Saturday.

Freshman running back Damien Martinez ran through the Montana State defense for a 7-yard score and redshirt junior Kanoa Shannon had a 3-yard touchdown run.

There were plenty of touchdowns to go around for Oregon State as the Beavers scored on nine of their 10 possessions. The only non-touchdown drive ended with a missed field goal attempt at the end of the first half.

Oregon State will enter Pac-12 Conference play with a record of 3-0 for the first time since 2014. The Beavers will host USC at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.