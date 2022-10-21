OSU football: Beavers determined to not look past Buffaloes

If Oregon State needs any added motivation entering Saturday’s home game against 1-5 Colorado, the Beavers need to look no further than last year.

OSU entered the 2021 contest with a 5-3 record to the Buffaloes’ 2-6 and left Boulder with a 37-34 double-overtime loss.

“Last year doesn’t dictate anything on this year, but we sure learned from last year, and I think the record was pretty similar,” Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said earlier this week.

Oregon State takes a 5-2 overall record (2-2 in Pac-12 play) into Reser Stadium for Saturday’s 5 p.m. kickoff.

Colorado, after firing its head coach and defensive coordinator, is coming off its first win of the season, 20-13 in overtime at home against California last Saturday. Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford is the interim head coach.

Oregon State safety Jaydon Grant compares this year’s Buffaloes squad to the Beavers in 2018. OSU would go on to finish 2-10 that season, but the Beavers came up with a 41-34 overtime victory in Boulder after a 1-6 start.

“Down, kind of had a similar situation to them. So you can never sleep and you can never take for granted the opportunities and the snaps you get out there on the field,” Grant said.

He also isn’t taking for granted the opponent.

The Buffaloes are dead last in the Pac-12 in many statistical categories in a season that includes a 42-point loss to Minnesota and defeats by 28 points to UCLA and 23 to Arizona.

But don’t expect Grant and his teammates to take them lightly.

“This is a Power 5, Pac-12 school. They’ve got guys,” Grant said. “Any time you go into a Pac-12 program, they’re gonna have guys. It’s no different with this team right here.”

The Buffaloes have some momentum for the first time this season after the win against Cal, celebrated by a student section that rushed the home field.

They held the Bears to 35 net rushing yards after allowing 294 on the ground per game through the first five contests.

“They’re a big, stout group,” Oregon State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak said. “We’ve got to come ready to get that run game going.”

The Beavers are coming off two of their best three offensive rushing games of the season, including 203 in last week’s home win against Washington State.

Smith watched the film of that Colorado-Cal game and saw the Buffaloes playing with a spark and a solid defensive scheme.

“They may have tweaked a few things with new leadership on that side. But they had energy, they were tackling well,” the coach said. “You could see the confidence throughout the game. They got a few stops and then the ball came their way. It compounded on itself and they just battled really past 60 minutes to win the thing in overtime.”

Cal finished with just 297 total offensive yards. Colorado sacked Bears quarterback Jack Plummer twice and intercepted him once.

OSU defensive tackle James Rawls, echoing Grant’s thoughts on the Buffaloes, said the visitors will have their full attention.

“We don’t see it as any different whatever their record may be. If they were coming in undefeated, or not, we treat every opponent the same,” Rawls said. “We’re going to stick to our process and stick to what we do best. We’re just going to get after it and have fun out there.”

J.T. Shrout is expected to get his third start of the season at quarterback after teammate Owen McCown was injured against Cal.

In reserve, Shrout was 8-of-12 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown. In four games this season, he’s completed 44.8% of his passes for 301 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

McCown, who started the previous three games, has completed 57% of his passes for 600 yards with two touchdowns and two picks.

Daniel Arias is the team’s leading receiver with 18 catches for 295 yards and a score. Deion Smith leads the Buffaloes with 243 yards and a score on 46 attempts (5.28 per-carry average).

Defensively, Colorado is allowing more than 38 points a game, 251 yards rushing, 222.5 yards passing and a conference-worst 51.3% to opponents on third downs. The Buffaloes are minus-4 in turnover margin with two defensive interceptions.

But Colorado is fifth in the Pac-12 in red zone defense, allowing scores on 78.1% of possessions inside the Buffaloes’ 20.

Defensive back Trevor Woods has a team-high 49 tackles and a forced fumble. Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo has recorded 44 tackles with two of the team’s five sacks on the season.