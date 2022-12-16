OSU football: Beavers, depleted Gators have different goals in Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl provides significantly different motivations for the teams involved.

An Oregon State squad on the rise is looking for a 10th win for just the third time in program history. The 17th-ranked Beavers (9-3), making a second straight bowl appearance, want to continue building on the momentum that continues to pile up under fifth-year head coach Jonathan Smith.

College football blue blood Florida, with nine double-digit win seasons since 2000, is simply trying to salvage a down year and avoid the program’s second straight losing season.

The Gators (6-6) will do so without reportedly 21 players who have competed in a game this season.

Most notably on that list is quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has declared for the NFL draft and opted out of playing in Saturday’s game.

Richardson, a 12-game starter, threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns.

Florida enters the postseason without an available quarterback who has thrown a pass this season. Jalen Kitna, son of former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jon Kitna, was tossed off the team earlier this month after being arrested on charges related to child pornography.

Redshirt freshman Jack Miller III, who broke his thumb in August, is expected to be the starter Saturday.

Miller joined the Florida program last spring and went through spring practice and fall camp as the Gators’ No. 2 option.

"He’s back. He’s been able to take reps and certainly this week in particular he’s been able to take a bunch of reps,” Billy Napier, Florida’s first-year head coach, told the media this week. “He has been participating in practice for a number of weeks. He's perfectly healthy. While he was rehabbing, we were very intentional about keeping those guys engaged. He's traveled with us. He's went through the process of prepping each week, watching the cut-ups, all those things.”

A former four-star prospect, Miller spent the last two seasons at Ohio State, where he appeared in six games. Saturday will mark his first collegiate start.

Also missing for Florida, turning their attention to getting ready for the draft, will be All-American offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, wide receiver Justin Shorter and inside linebacker Ventrell Miller.

Richardson and Miller were named the team’s most valuable players, while Torrence received the program’s outstanding defensive performer award after the regular season. Torrence and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall were selected as the team’s offensive players of the year.

But not all of the Gators moving on after the season are skipping the Las Vegas Bowl.

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr., one of the team’s co-defensive players of the year, and offensive lineman Richard Gouraige have decided to declare for the draft after the game. Dexter is considered a likely high-round pick.

“I felt it was the right thing to do,” Dexter said. “This is what Coach Napier preaches all the time. Just be a good teammate. So I'm just trying to be here to be a good teammate and finish it.”

While missing many of their own teammates, the Gators will face a former one in Oregon State outside linebacker Andrew Chatfield Jr.

Chatfield, from Plantation, Florida, was in Gainesville for three-plus years and decided to transfer after the opening game of the 2021 season. This year, the former four-star prospect has 18 tackles (1.5 for loss), five quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

After three straight bowl wins, Florida has lost in its last two postseason appearances. The Gators fell to Oklahoma in the 2020 Cotton Bowl and to Central Florida in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl.

Florida has wins against No. 7 Utah, South Florida, Eastern Washington, Missouri, Texas A&M and No. 20 South Carolina.

The Gators were 6-4 and already bowl eligible before ending the regular season with road losses at 5-7 Vanderbilt (31-24) and No. 13 Florida State (45-38).

“This is a chance to finish the season the right way,” Pearsall said.

To do that, they’ll have to with lots of holes in their lineup and as a heavy underdog.

What Oregon State has accomplished this season has the attention of Napier and his team. The coach noted the Beavers’ 6-1 record with Ben Gulbranson as a starter and OSU’s three-game win streak.

“They've got a heck of a team. They obviously have a lot of momentum,” Napier said. “Since they made the quarterback change they have played fantastic football. We've got a ton of respect from what we've seen on film. They are going to require us to be at our very best.”