While the results may not have be there in the win-loss column this season, the Washington State offense is just as good as it has always been under coach Mike Leach.
The Cougars enter Saturday’s 6 p.m. Pac-12 home football battle with Oregon State as the conference's highest scoring team and have put up the most yards per game despite a 5-5 overall record and 2-5 mark against conference foes.
The Beavers, who at 5-5 overall and 4-3 in Pac-12 play, are one win away from becoming bowl eligible, know the task at hand won’t be an easy one against Leach’s Air Raid offense.
Washington State is scoring 40.3 points per game on the season but have put up 54 per contest inside Martin Stadium.
So what are the Beavers to do?
Defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar half joked with the simplicity of the matter and said “you got to keep the points down.”
That’s easier said than done, obviously. The Cougars torch defenses for 522.2 yards per game with 441.8 through the air thanks to yet another mostly unknown quarterback in Anthony Gordon.
“There’s a reason they're the No. 1 scoring offense in our conference, the No. 1 offense in our conference and top six offense in the country,” Tibesar said. “And it's because they can put up a lot of yards and they put up a lot of points and so we've got to just do a great job of trying to minimize the big plays and make them earn it and try to get some takeaways.
“And that's still going to be the big, I guess neutralizer of their offense, they can drive it all the way down the field and like ASU if we get a turnover at the 1-yard line, it's still a good series for us.”
The Beavers forced and recovered a critical fumble near the goal line last Saturday in the 35-34 win over Arizona State.
Gordon passed for 520 yards last week in a 49-22 win over Stanford and now is fifth all time in WSU history for single-season passing yards with 4,314. He has set a new school record for touchdown passes in a season with 39, fourth-best in Pac-12 history.
He was also 9-for-11 passing on third down against the Cardinal, for 148 yards and two touchdowns and a perfect passer rating of 158.3.
So how do the Beavers slow down the offense enough to stay in the game? The first key is to get some pressure on the quarterback.
“You do it multiple ways with trying to do max coverage and max pressure and then rushing with three or four guys and trying to be able to affect the quarterback that way,” Tibesar said. “Because if he's got time to just set his feet and scan the whole field the whole time, it doesn’t matter how good your back end is. So we've got to do a great job of a combination of coverage and rush.”
While the Cougars are known for the pass game, Tibesar said you have to account for a run game that averages a Pac-12 worst 80.4 yards per game.
“When they’ve got the numbers that they like in the box area where they can block all the defenders in there then they're going to run it and if they don't, then they're going to throw it somewhere,” he said.
While the Beavers’ defense will certainly be tested, the offense has a chance to put up some big numbers against the Cougars, who give up 29.3 points per game to rank seventh in the conference. The Beavers allow 31.9 and are ninth in the Pac-12
Oregon State is averaging 31.1 points per game despite some tough performances against Utah and Washington (seven points each).
The Cougars did undergo a change when defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys stepped down after a 67-63 home loss to UCLA in early October. Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said the defense hasn’t changed drastically in terms of scheme and approach.
“I think you see maybe a shift of focus a little bit more on certain things and there’s been some tweaks personnel wise, but I think they’re still really active up front and they get after they get after quarterbacks,” he said. “It'll be a real challenge for our offensive line with all the movement, stemming and stuff that they do.”
The Beavers, who are averaging 396.0 yards per game, good for seventh in the conference, are coming off a pretty solid performance at home in the win over Arizona State last week.
They hope to do the same against the Cougars.
“I feel like Washington State does do some good things on defense and they disguise some stuff and play a lot of games on the front D-line so we’ve got to come prepared and try to execute,” junior receiver Isaiah Hodgins, a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award for the best wide receiver, said. “It’s nothing crazy that we haven’t seen before so we just have to do our job.”
If the Beavers are able to do that and get a win, it would mean the first postseason opportunity since the 2013 season. But that hasn’t been the focus this week.
“People definitely have that mindset on the team but coach (Jonathan) Smith has done a god job of just telling us to cancel out all the outside noise and just focus on going 1-0 this week,” Hodgins said. “That was our mindset last week, so it’s our mindset this week.”