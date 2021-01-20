OSU football: Beavers’ defense could be loaded with veteran starters in 2021

Jonathan Smith wasn’t shy when discussing the quality of Oregon State’s linebackers earlier this month.
“I think we have two of the better inside ‘backers in the country — let alone in this league — with (Avery Roberts) and (Omar Speights) coming back to head the defense up,” Smith said.
It’s high praise, but the numbers back up Smith’s assertion. Roberts and Speights were the top two tacklers in the Pac-12 and finished with 69 and 62 stops, respectively. They were the linchpins of a defense that took on a bend-but-don’t-break mentality in 2020.
And they will be back next season, along with a talented group of veteran players who should be able to help the defense take the next step forward.
The Beavers figure to return 24 of the 27 players who were listed on their defensive depth chart at the end of the 2020 season, including eight starters. Only linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and cornerbacks Nahshon Wright and Isaiah Dunn have elected to enter the NFL Draft, and no significant contributors have decided to transfer thus far.
“I think we took some steps in the run defense at times,” Smith said. “Definitely want to have some more turnovers created. But I’m excited about the group that’s going to be coming back on that side of the ball. … We’ve got some really positive things to be looking forward to.”
Oregon State will need to find a way to replace the dynamism of Rashed Jr. Even though the 2019 All-American did not have a particularly productive 2020 season, he was still a constant threat rushing the passer that opposing offenses had to account for, and Oregon State doesn’t have another edge rusher like him.
Filling the shoes of Dunn and Wright will also be difficult as the starting outside cornerbacks were mostly solid all season.
Wright tackled extremely well in space, finishing with 23 solo stops, good for third on the team behind Roberts and Speights. He also led the team in turnovers created, which is particularly important for a team that struggled to generate takeaways.
Alex Austin is one answer to the cornerback problem. He started five games as a redshirt freshman in a Tim Tibesar defense that relies heavily on defensive back rotation, and he looked just as solid as Dunn and Wright.
The other spot is up for grabs, and the Beavers have a few internal options who will be in the mix to start. Rejzhohn Wright was a highly touted 2019 junior college transfer who could see an uptick in playing time next season, and Jaden Robinson played in six games as a sophomore.
They will both be contending with Elijah Jones, a graduate transfer from Kansas who started eight games in the Big-12 last season and chose Oregon State over a couple SEC offers.
That secondary will also feature a group of safeties that, aside from the inside linebackers, might be the brightest part of the defense. Jaydon Grant was one of the best defensive players in the Pac-12 last season and will enter 2021 as a redshirt junior who already has 16 career starts under his belt.
Akili Arnold was a breakout star at the other safety spot as a redshirt freshman, and Alton Julian and Kitan Oladapo both made major contributions as well. That group could get a boost in 2021 if David Morris can make a healthy return after missing almost the entire 2020 season due to injury.
The part of the roster that may still see further additions is the defensive line. Smith said he was hopeful the Beavers could add a running back, defensive back, offensive lineman and defensive lineman out of the transfer portal. They have checked the first three positions of their list already, and could still benefit from adding another player in the trenches.
Issac Hodgins and Simon Sandberg will both be back at defensive end. Ditto for Alexander Skelton and Evan Bennett at defensive tackle. It sounds as though Jordan Whittley and Jeromy Reichner will also both be back after Whittley missed 2020 with a heart problem and Reichner opted out of the season.
Even with those returners, though, the Beavers might still benefit from an addition or two.
One other “addition” the Beavers will be hoping for is Addison Gumbs. The talented outside linebacker missed all of 2020 with lingering leg injuries as he battled his way back from an ACL injury that wiped out his 2019 season. Smith said he is optimistic Gumbs will be ready for spring practices in March.
Gumbs’ return could help fill the void left in the pass rush by Rashed Jr.’s departure. Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Riley Sharp and John McCartan will all be back at outside linebacker as well, making for a veteran group that will aim for an uptick in productivity.
Most of Oregon State’s defensive regulars were around when the Beavers finished with the worst defense in the conference in 2017 and 2018. They have helped carry the program a long way past that point, and there were times in 2020 when the defense helped the Beavers stay in games.
“After the first game where we gave up 38 points, if you look at it, we went on a five-game stretch of our defense giving us opportunities to win games,” Smith said. “A couple of those games we created turnovers and got a win. Being under 30 points in this league gives you a chance to be around it.”
Now, with the growing pains out of the way, 2021 may be the Beavers’ best chance in recent memory to dictate games with their defense.
