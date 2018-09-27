Injuries in college football are bound to happen.
For Oregon State, they started early and have come often.
Having to mix and match different players in the lineup has been less than ideal for a program trying to build a new identity under a new coaching staff.
“It would be a lot better if we were completely healthy and we were as deep as we would like to be,” defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said. “But everybody in the country is going through that. Injuries are a part of the game and we’ve just got to get the next man up and ready as fast as we possibly can.”
Tibesar’s defensive backfield has been hit hard with several players missing time. Jay Irvine was injured in camp and is out for the season. Isaiah Dunn has played one game and then missed last week but might return Saturday at Arizona State. David Morris and DeShon Wilson haven't played this season.
Shawn Wilson was hurt in last week’s game and coach Jonathan Smith said Thursday he thinks he will be able to go Saturday.
"It’s tough,” safety Jalen Moore said. “A lot of guys are hurt right now but that’s why we practice in spring ball, get a lot of guys ready.
“… We’ve got to use what we’ve got. So I’m going to ride with those guys because that's all we’ve got. … Whoever we’ve got, I’m going to go to war with those guys.”
The Beavers also suffered a significant blow on the defensive line in camp when Jeromy Reichner injured his foot. They hope he is able to return in the next few weeks.
Having Reichner back and healthy would be big for a defensive line that lacks depth and thus doesn’t allow the Beavers to change their scheme much and forces them to play just three linemen at a time.
“We just don’t have enough depth at the defensive line that we feel like we can go to anything more than what we have currently being doing,” Tibesar said.
The offense hasn’t been immune to the injury bug either.
Like on the defensive side, it began in camp when tight end Noah Togiai, who was already recovering from an ankle injury, went down with a knee injury. He played for the first time last week.
It was the second blow to the tight end position took after Tuli Wily-Matagi retired a few days into camp. Freshman Teagan Quitoriano, who started two games, has also missed the last two weeks with a hip flexor and may be available Saturday.
“Any time you have those injuries the mentality always is just next man up,” tight ends coach Brian Wozniak said. “Guys have got to be ready to go, guys have got to treat every week like they’re the starter. And when they get the opportunity to do it, take it and run with it.
“It’s been a little crazy at times, but at the same time you trust the guys because they’ve been doing it since camp started.”
Another big blow came at running back when starter Artavis Pierce was hurt in the second game. Jermar Jefferson has stepped in and performed well, but the depth has certainly taken a hit.
“So not having AP has been really tough,” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “Jermar has been having to shoulder the load and as a young guy that can be tough. I think he’s doing good at times, he’s just got to continue to be more consistent.”
Then throw in the quarterback spot where Jake Luton, who was named the starter for the opener, suffered a concussion on the first drive of the game and also missed last week’s game with an ankle injury.
“We’d love to have the option of Jake and I think you saw what he can do in the second half of that Nevada game, came in and made some plays,” Lindgren said.
Luton has been limited this week and Smith said Thursday he is doubtful for Saturday.
Receiver Trevon Bradford, who missed the Nevada game, said the Beavers must have others step up when needed.
“It’s hard having to sit out but we practice and watch film for a reason,” he said. "We should be able to plug in a guy and it shouldn’t be too big of a drop off no matter who we put in.”
Still, it makes it more difficult for coaches trying to plug and play different people.
“It’s frustrating when you’re kind of piecing guys together and you’re just not able to get that timing and consistency in some certain areas,” Lindgren said. “But it’s no excuse and guys have to be able to work through the week and we’ve got to be able to develop the timing, injuries aside.”
Dukart leaves team
Quarterback Jake Dukart has left the program, according to a team spokesman.
The freshman from Lake Oswego High was a second-team all-state selection last season.
He was one of seven quarterbacks on the roster after Tristan Gebbia joined the team late in fall camp.