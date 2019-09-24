Jake Luton and Isaiah Hodgins have developed quite the quarterback-receiver connection through the first three games of Oregon State’s football season.
Hodgins, a junior, has 23 receptions for 347 yards and five of Luton’s eight touchdown passes.
That tandem could be in for another big game this Saturday when Stanford comes to Reser Stadium for the Beavers’ Pac-12 opener. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
The Cardinal (1-3, 0-2) are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and twice in that stretch gave up 45 points.
Most of the damage has come through the air, where they rank ninth in the conference allowing 275 yards per game.
Against USC in Week 2, the Cardinal allowed backup quarterback Kedon Slovis to complete 28 of 33 passes for 377 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
A week later at Central Florida, Dillon Gabriel completed 22 of 30 passes for 347 yards with four touchdowns and also did not throw an interception.
The Cardinal had a better showing last week in a 21-6 home loss to Oregon. Still, Justin Herbert completed 19 of 24 passes for 259 yards and all three touchdowns.
“I think there’s a huge opportunity,” Hodgins said of the potential to move the ball through the air. “You look at the USC game, UCF and some of the games and when there are talented receivers how they found ways to get them the ball and they made big plays just to change the game. I feel like with the explosiveness we have on offense and with our receivers and pass game I feel like we can do the same thing.”
The rise of redshirt sophomore Champ Flemings in the last game, a 45-7 romp over Cal Poly on Sept. 14, gives the Beavers another potential big-play receiver.
You have free articles remaining.
Flemings had five catches for 142 yards with touchdown grabs of 47 and 75 yards.
“To make a good offense (you) need threats everywhere,” Hodgins said. “You get that one opportunity in a game and you capitalize on it and I think that’s what Champ did and he ran with every opportunity that he had. He’s been doing it in practice and it was good to put on film and it makes it a little more difficult for defenses to prepare for us.”
The Beavers hope to have Tyjon Lindsey back for Saturday after he missed the Cal Poly game. Senior Trevon Bradford has been ruled out and has not played all season.
No matter who is in the field, Luton said he is comfortable with all the receivers.
“Me and Isaiah have always had a really good chemistry with one another but with everyone else it’s continuing to grow,” Luton said. “Me and Champ have put a lot of work in the last couple years, getting with Tyjon has been big trying to build that with him and making sure we’re on the same page. There are some other guys as well. I think I’ve worked with most of our receiving corps for at least a couple years so we’re pretty comfortable.”
The 5-foot-5 Flemings said he and his teammates will need to do their part to get in position to make some of those explosive plays this Saturday.
“I don’t think they’re going to give them up, we have to go out there and make those plays,” Flemings said. “We have to execute and force their hand and force our way into those plays.
“I think if we come in here and execute, we do what we’re supposed to do and what the scheme is asking us, and I think we’ll have some opportunities to make some big plays. As long as those opportunities are there we just have to seize them when the time comes.”
Luton agreed there is a golden opportunity this week, but also said the Beavers are always looking to make big plays in the passing game. He also knows that the team's success could fall on his right arm because the Cardinal want to first stop the run.
“Teams can have some success through the air and I think that probably has a lot to do with the strength of their front seven,” Luton said. “They stop the run and teams are really trying to air it out. That’s definitely something we’ll need to do and that’s what we’re expecting to do is make some plays through the air every week.”