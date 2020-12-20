OSU football: Beavers conclude chaotic season with sloppy finish

Until Saturday, Oregon State had put itself in a position to win every game this season; their first four losses came by an average of 6.25 points. Against Arizona State, though, they gave up three touchdowns of 50 yards or more and made costly mistakes on offense, defense and special teams that negated whatever good they did.

“Usually since (Corvallis) is our place, and we’re always practicing in the rain, creating takeaways was something that I think was going to be a huge turning point in this game,” linebacker Jack Colletto said. “Honestly, we should have taken more advantage of that. Because we didn’t win the turnover game and it’s hard to win ball games against good teams like ASU if you’re not winning the turnover game.”

Prior to Saturday, the most yards Oregon State had surrendered to an opponent this season was 468 against Oregon. The Sun Devils racked up 514 yards, 375 of which came on the ground.