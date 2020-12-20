OSU football: Beavers conclude chaotic season with sloppy finish

An Oregon State football season that once had so much promise ended with the Beavers stumbling their way through a blowout Saturday night.
After weeks of grinding out gutsy performances and hanging in games late, Oregon State imploded in its season finale and found itself on the wrong end of a beatdown, falling to Arizona State 46-33 at Reser Stadium.
The Beavers end the season 2-5 and finished fourth in the Pac-12 North. The record isn’t the most accurate measurement of what they accomplished this season, though.
Oregon State made massive strides toward being a competitive Pac-12 program and is a program headed in the right direction — even if Saturday was a reminder that there are still some growing pains to come.
“I think we’re close. We are,” coach Jonathan Smith said when asked if his team turned a corner this season. “We’re gonna have to go back to work. But look, these guys deserve a deep breath and to spend some time with their families — get into the holiday season and take a few weeks off here. But I’m pretty confident with the culture we’ve created here that we’re ready to go back to work … I’m optimistic about the next season and what we can do.”
In truth, simply completing a season in the year 2020 is something to be applauded; the Beavers were the only team in the Pac-12 to play their entire original schedule with no cancellations.
A seven-game season may sound like a sprint, but with the circumstances created by the pandemic — the daily testing, the constant uncertainty that surrounded each week and the sacrifices players had to make just to ensure they could take the field — it turned out to be more of a marathon.
By the time the Beavers took the field Saturday night, the mileage started to show.
Oregon State was playing without star linebacker Avery Roberts and starting receivers Trevon Bradford and Champ Flemings, along with a handful of other regulars.
“I wish we had another game, to be honest with you,” quarterback Chance Nolan said. “I’m a person that loves football. I love to get out there and compete and go smack people around and just play football. I wish we had another game. But I know it’s been a wild season and a lot of people are probably good that the season came to an end. Because there’s just been so much effort by everybody.”
Until Saturday, Oregon State had put itself in a position to win every game this season; their first four losses came by an average of 6.25 points. Against Arizona State, though, they gave up three touchdowns of 50 yards or more and made costly mistakes on offense, defense and special teams that negated whatever good they did.
“Usually since (Corvallis) is our place, and we’re always practicing in the rain, creating takeaways was something that I think was going to be a huge turning point in this game,” linebacker Jack Colletto said. “Honestly, we should have taken more advantage of that. Because we didn’t win the turnover game and it’s hard to win ball games against good teams like ASU if you’re not winning the turnover game.”
Prior to Saturday, the most yards Oregon State had surrendered to an opponent this season was 468 against Oregon. The Sun Devils racked up 514 yards, 375 of which came on the ground.
“I think they definitely did a good job of mixing things up and doing some things that we didn’t necessarily expect,” Colletto said. “Since their tight ends were down, they started spreading things out a little bit more and keeping us off balance. You just got to tip your hat off to them. It sucks to lose, but there’s a lot to learn from watching the tape.”
Oregon State got off to one of its quickest starts of the season and forced the Sun Devils into a three-and-out to start the game before embarking a 12-play, 67-yard drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Nolan to Tyjon Lindsey.
From there, though, the Beavers imploded.
Arizona State took the ground on its next series and needed just seven plays to go 77 yards and tie the game at 7-7.
The Sun Devils kept the momentum going and forced Oregon State to punt at midfield on its next drive, and then blocked Luke Loecher’s punt and recovered the ball in Oregon State territory.
They scored eight plays later to make it 13-7, then immediately got the ball back when Jermar Jefferson lost a fumble and Lole Jermayne recovered. Arizona State needed just one play to make the Beavers pay for the turnover; Jayden Daniels launched a deep ball to Geordon Porter, and Beavers’ safety Kitan Oladapo slipped and fell while pursuing him, allowing Porter to run free for a 63-yard score that made it 19-7.
Oregon State stalled out on its next drive and were forced to punt again, and the Sun Devils answered with another quick score to make it 26-7.
On the verge of being blown out on its home field, Oregon State rallied for a 65-yard, 12-play scoring drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Colletto.
The Beavers then elected to go for two, and Colletto plunged into the end zone for the conversion, trimming the Arizona State lead to 26-15 going into halftime.
For much of the season, Oregon State was a second-half team and typically found a way to hang in games even when it wasn’t playing its best football. But that wasn’t the case Saturday.
Nolan threw an interception on the Beavers’ first series of the third quarter, and Arizona State needed just five plays to go 95 yards for a back-breaking touchdown that made it 33-15.
One of the Beavers’ lone consistent offensive threats of the night was Colletto, who tallied four tackles at linebacker, but also ran for 44 yards and two touchdowns while working out of the wildcat package during a handful of offensive cameos.
Jefferson finished with 103 yards on 24 carries and Nolan threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 9-of-23 passing.
Smith said that after the game he addressed the teams seniors one-by-one. The NCAA has granted all Division I college football players an extra year of eligibility, and Oregon State’s small cluster of seniors will have the chance to return for another season if they want.
Smith acknowledged that some will be back, and some will likely leave. He and his coaching staff will sort out the ensuing roster crunch in the coming weeks amidst an offseason that figures to be filled with more transfers than usual.
But for the time being, Smith is simply proud of his team for enduring a season that was uniquely challenging for the players.
“There’s a lot of, ‘would of, could of, should of.’ We want to win more than two games in a season,” Smith said. “I think our guys love competing and we got seven opportunities to compete. Even in some of these tight losses … we really enjoyed those 60 minutes. That’s what we signed up for. We like to go to battle like that, and these guys gave it their all."
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
