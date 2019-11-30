EUGENE — Jonathan Smith wore his emotions on his face as he walked around and waited as each player made the long trek back to the locker room just outside of Autzen Stadium late Saturday afternoon.
The sting from the chill in the air and the pain of a disappointing 24-10 Pac-12 loss by his Oregon State football team to No. 14 Oregon in the 123rd edition of the Civil War was more than evident.
Smith took a moment to hug redshirt sophomore linebacker Avery Roberts before the last of his players entered the locker room for one last time this season.
While the Beavers (5-7, 4-5) made major improvements throughout the season, it was still one that ended without a bowl game for the sixth straight season.
For Oregon, it was a much-needed bounce-back win as the Ducks (10-2, 8-1) will take on Utah in Friday’s Pac-12 title game.
Saturday's game came down to the final minute as the Beavers trailed 17-10 with 2:22 left and had the ball with a chance to a tying touchdown.
And they felt like they had a great chance to do just that, or even go for the win with a two-point conversion attempt.
But as running back Jermar Jefferson hurdled a defender trying to gain a few extra yards, Tyler Graham Jr. knocked the ball out of his hand and Oregon took over at the Beavers’ 27.
Three plays later, Cyrus Habibi-Likio sealed the Ducks’ 11th victory in the last 12 matchups with a 20-yard touchdown and a 24-10 lead with 1:15 to play.
“Jermar Jefferson has made so many plays for this team and for these seniors that I am not one bit upset with him,” said quarterback Tristan Gebbia, who was thrust into action with an injury to starter Jake Luton.
“I think that he tried to go make a play like he does, and nine times out of 10 he makes that play. I would tell Jermar every time to go and play as hard as you can because that fight is what we need. I think the seniors showed us how to do that and I’m so proud of him and the rest of these guys.”
Gebbia finished 26-for-40 passing for 243 yards and no interceptions. He connected with Isaiah Hodgins eight times for 85 yards, all in the second half, while Trevon Bradford had six catches for 53 yards. Jefferson led the ground game with 81 yards on 20 attempts.
The Beavers managed 380 total yards against the Ducks, who entered the game second in the conference allowing 326.9 per game, but did punt six times, turned it over on downs twice and had a fumble.
Oregon State trailed 17-3 for the better part of two quarters but made a game of it early in the fourth quarter. Jefferson capped an 87-yard drive with a 19-yard run to make it 17-10 with 11:03 to play.
The Ducks appeared to answer as Jaylon Redd scored on a 7-yard reception from Justin Herbert. But after a review, it was determined that Jaydon Grant forced Redd to fumble before the ball crossed the goal line. And since it hit the pylon, it was a touchback for Oregon State.
But the Beavers turned the ball over on downs, coming up one yard short, before Jefferson fumbled after the defense made another stop.
“I’m super proud of this team, man,” Hodgins said. “Just shows the resilience and the hard work and toughness of this team. Just kind of being down and the offense in a slump and we didn’t give up and put together a good drive.
"And the defense getting stops. … The defense was doing their thing and the offense could have picked it up a little more but all we’ve got to do is sit back, look on it and see what we can do better next time and prepare for next season.”
The defense held Oregon to 365 yards and both offensive touchdowns came on short fields (39 and 27 yards).
Herbert was 18-of-30 passing for 174 yards and one touchdown while Travis Dye had 91 rushing yards on 12 carries and CJ Verdell added 50 yards on 15 carries as the Ducks rushed for 191 yards.
“We didn’t play perfect but we did what we wanted to do,” Roberts said.
Despite being down 17-3 at the half, Roberts said the Beavers felt confident they could continue to slow down the Ducks and give Gebbia and the offense a chance.
“Besides a couple plays in the first half they didn’t really get much so keep playing and the offense would score some points and we would be right back in it in the fourth quarter,” he said.
Oregon looked to build on its 17-3 halftime lead and reached the OSU 6 before settling for a 24-yard field goal. But Camden Lewis missed and the Beavers took over. It was the only sustained drive the Ducks had in the second half other than the one that ended in the touchback.
Roberts said the Beavers’ success has just been a case of the players doing their jobs.
“This thing has been going in the right direction for a while now and we’ve been able to see that,” he said of the defensive improvements. “We just want to keep going and carry into next season.”
There wasn’t a lot of offense in the first half. The Beavers gained just 159 while the Ducks had 163.
Oregon State converted just one third down on eight attempts and the Ducks one on seven tries.
The Ducks took the opening kickoff and took a 3-0 lead on a 32-yard field goal by Lewis with 8:26 left in the period.
The Beavers responded with a 12-play, 63-yard drive but had to settle for a 40-yard Hayes field goal after having a touchdown called back by a hands to the face penalty.
Mykael Wright took the ensuing kickoff back 98 yards for a touchdown and a 10-3 lead with 2:47 left in the first.
Oregon went up 17-3 with 12:55 to play in the half as Herbert connected with Johnny Johnson III from 28 yards out after a good punt return set the Ducks up at the OSU 39.
After the opening drove, the Beavers punted four times, had a drive end on downs and the last ended with halftime.
The Ducks, meanwhile, punted on their last three drives after the touchdown that put them up 17-3. Two of those drives started in Oregon State territory.
Herbert was just 8 for 17 for 82 yards and one score.
It was a difficult loss for the Beavers, who also missed a chance to become bowl eligible with a last-second loss at Washington State last week.
“Especially knowing we were right there and we could have came out with a victory if a couple different plays would have gone our way so it’s definitely hard but we can’t let this loss define us” Hodgins said. “It’s tough and going to be a hard one to swallow and sit on all offseason but we’ve just got to bounce back and not dwell on it and fight even harder to change our program even more.”