OSU football: Beavers come up just short again in loss to Stanford

In a season that has been filled with “what-ifs,” the Oregon State football team left Reser Stadium once again wondering what might have been.

For much of Saturday night, Chance Nolan looked like a revelation at quarterback for OSU, but he lost a fumble on the Beavers’ final offensive snap of the game that drilled the nail in their postseason hopes.

The Beavers dropped another agonizing decision, this time to Stanford 27-24, to fall to 2-4 on the season, meaning they will not be eligible to play in a bowl game this year.

“We’re down. We know that we should have won that game,” Nolan said. “We know that we’ve been in too many close games throughout the year. We hope to pull those ones out. You can say we battled. But as a team, we want to win these games. … We were right there.”

The Beavers will wrap up the season next week against a yet-to-be-determined opponent; the conference will announce pairings on Sunday.

Outside of the fumble, Nolan delivered a dynamic performance and finished 17-for-30 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns while adding 50 yards on the ground. He kept the Stanford defense on its toes all evening, but could not complete a game-winning drive for the Beavers.