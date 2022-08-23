OSU football: Beavers close training camp, turn focus to regular season

The Oregon State football team concluded its training camp on Tuesday with a closed practice at Prothro Field. Head coach Jonathan Smith has given the team the next two days off before the players begin game-week preparations for their opener against Boise State on Sept. 3 at Reser Stadium.

Over the next couple of days the coaching staff will have conversations with players about their progress during fall camp and what their role will be at the start of the season. Letting a player know he has earned a starting job is a fun conversation. Informing a player that he won’t be on the field as much as he hoped is more difficult.

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said players appreciate coaches being honest with them about where they currently fit and how they need to improve.

“I just think shooting it straight and letting them know this is where it is and where we see it. And there’s kind of an honesty that way. And then giving them hope and some vision to the future on how they can improve and improve their situation,” Lindgren said.

What the team then needs is for players to accept their roles, he said.

“It may not be the role that they want at that moment, but for us to be successful as a team (we need) those guys diving into that role, buying into that role and doing the best they can in that role,” Lindgren said.

One position group that has demonstrated a great deal of depth during fall camp is the receivers. Senior Tre’Shaun Harrison had 29 catches for 401 yards and three touchdowns a year ago. Redshirt senior Tyjon Lindsey (16 receptions, 232 yards and three touchdowns) and redshirt sophomore Anthony Gould (13 catches, 185 yards, one touchdown) also have Pac-12 experience.

All three have had productive fall camps, as expected, and will be part of the receiving rotation. Sophomore Silas Bolden and redshirt freshman Jimmy Valsin III have both taken a big step forward during this camp and have demonstrated that they are ready to contribute. In addition, redshirt junior Jesiah Irish, redshirt sophomore Makiya Tongue and redshirt freshman Jeremiah Noga have each had standout moments during camp.

Lindgren said that once the season begins the question of how many receivers can realistically be part of the rotation will vary with the scheme and the game plan for each week’s opponent. But the fact that coaches have so many talented receivers to work with to build that game plan is a positive, not a negative.

“If we’ve got those … talented players, then we want to try to get them on the field,” Lindgren said.

Gould said the receiving group has always had good depth, even if this year might be exceptional, and players understand what they have to do.

“For us, the biggest thing is be competitive but not combative. So as long as we go in there and understand we have the same common goal and guys being able to own their role and embrace it. That’s what really takes teams to the next level,” Gould said.

Oregon State has similar depth at running back, led by Deshaun Fenwick, Trey Lowe, freshman Damien Martinez, transfer Jam Griffin and emerging redshirt freshman Isaiah Newell. The winner of the quarterback competition between Chance Nolan, Tristan Gebbia and Ben Gulbranson will have a lot of weapons at the ready.

“I’m fired up about the group, I really am. I just think we’ve got a lot of guys on offense that have played a lot of football and have been in our system for multiple years. Any time you have that it’s fun to game plan for those guys. I think we have a lot of unique talent, different guys, different skill sets that I think as an offensive staff it’s going to be fun to design plays and schemes as we get into a weekly opponent,” Lindgren said.