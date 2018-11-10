PALO ALTO, Calif. — Oregon State had no answer for Colby Parkinson on Saturday night.
Stanford’s 6-foot-7 tight end had a career game and the Beavers once again fell behind early.
This time they never really threatened in a 48-17 Pac-12 loss before a sparse crowd at Stanford Stadium.
Parkinson caught six passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns, all career bests. The four touchdowns tie the Stanford record set by Ken Margerum (1980) and Ty Montgomery (2013)
The Beavers (2-8, 1-6) will be on the road again next Saturday after Washington. The Huskies (7-3, 5-2) are coming off a bye week.
Stanford's K.J. Costello finished 23-of-33 passing for 342 yards and the four TDs to Parkinson. Bryce Love rushed for 90 yards on 11 attempts with a touchdown.
Oregon State’s Jake Luton was 14 for 26 for 205 yards and two touchdowns while Trevon Bradford had five catches for 120 yards and a score.
Jermar Jefferson led the ground game with 109 yards on 19 attempts.
After scoring the last 10 points of the first half, the Beavers started the second half with a promising drive but turned it over on downs in Stanford territory.
Cameron Scarlett went 41 yards for a touchdown that restored order for Stanford and put the Cardinal up 41-17 with 9:32 left in the period.
A 48-yard burst by Artavis Pierce set up the Beavers, but the drive stalled and Jordan Choukair missed a 28-yard attempt.
The Cardinal then went 80 yards in 15 plays and chewed up 8:44 off the clock in taking a 48-17 lead with 13:33 left. Dorian Maddox capped the drive with a 1-yarder on fourth down.
Stanford took the opening kickoff 75 yards in five plays with Love carrying the last 28 for a quick 7-0 lead.
The Beavers answered two drives later when Luton connected with Bradford for a 63-yard catch-and-run touchdown to knot it at 7-all.
Costello gave the lead back to the Cardinal when he connected with Parkinson for 28-yard touchdown. The Cardinal missed the extra point but still led 13-7 with 5:25 left in the first.
Stanford had 219 total yards of offense in the first quarter.
Costello and Parkinson teamed up again early in the second quarter, this time from 9 yards out as the Cardinal pushed the lead to 20-7 with 14:17 left in the half.
It took just one play on Stanford’s next possession for Parkinson to get the hat trick as he caught the ball in stride near midfield on the sideline and took it to the house for a 75-yard score.
Touchdown No. 4 for Parkinson came with 7:51 left, a 5-yarder that put the Cardinal up 34-7.
The Beavers ended the bleeding as Luton connected with Noah Togiai from seven yards out to get within 34-14 with 2:36 left in the half.
Shemar Smith gave the Beavers a little more life when he picked off his first career pass. That set up Choukair’s 40-yard field goal as time expired to make it 34-17.
Costello was 18 for 26 with 278 yards and four touchdowns, while Parkinson had five catches for 143 yards and the four scores.
Luton 10 was a solid 10-for-17 passing for 158 yards and two scores, while Bradford had all five of his catches in the half. Jefferson added 79 yards on 11 carries.
The Cardinal outgained the Beavers 406-226 in the first 30 minutes.