COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Jonathan Smith era at Oregon State got off to the kind of start most felt would happen — a blowout loss to No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday.
The Buckeyes, a favorite to play in the College Football Playoff, started fast and never let up in their 77-31 victory.
The Beavers simply had no answers defensively and gave up the most points in program history. The previous high was 69, against Oregon last season and Washington in 2013.
It also tied the most points the Buckeyes have scored in a season opener.
Ohio State finished with 721 yard of total offense and punted just once.
Still, Oregon State showed plenty of fight offensively, despite using three quarterbacks, to keep the game interesting.
But in the end, the Buckeyes were too explosive.
"There's lots of things to learn from, and be encouraged by," Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. "We were in position to make some plays, we didn't tackle all that well."
Ohio State starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins finishes 22 for 30 with 313 yards and five touchdowns to one interception.
Mike Weber carried 20 times for a career-high 186 yards and three touchdowns and J.K. Dobbins added 15 carries for 74 yards.
Artavis Pierce had two long touchdown runs and finished with 168 yards on 11 carries for the Beavers.
Ohio State scored on five of their seven first-half possessions — one ended on a punt and one by the half after a kneel down — in building a 35-7 lead.
The Buckeyes rolled up 314 total yards in the first half — in only 11 minutes, 59 seconds of possession.
Haskins completed 14 of his 18 pass attempts for 164 yards and three touchdowns while Weber rushed eight times for 92 yards and two scores. Dobbins added 10 carries for 51 yards.
"I thought we had some opportunities in the first half that we could have taken advantage of in a better way," Smith said. "I did think our guys played with great effort. We've got a lot to learn from this game though. When you play a team like that there's no room for error and we made some errors."
Oregon State had a promising opening drive that ended on a fumbled snap on third-and-2 at the Ohio State 38. Starting quarterback Jake Luton took a shot from a defender on a pass attempt on the possession and did not return for the second drive. Smith said Luton is in concussion protocol.
It took just five plays for the Buckeyes to score as Haskins hit Terry McLaurin from 2 yards out for a 7-0 lead with 11:17 left. The two teamed up for a 27-yard play to get to the six.
The Beavers answered as Conor Blount hit Pierce for 26 yards on a screen and then connected with Trevon Bradford for 49 yards to cap a three-play, 75-yard drive and even the score at 7-all with 10:35 left.
The Buckeyes went 65 yards in eight plays to regain the lead as Weber capped the drive with a 16-yard run and a 14-7 lead with 8:20 left.
After forcing a punt, Haskins and the Buckeyes were back at it as he found Rashod Berry from 6 yards out to a 21-7 lead.
The Beavers appeared to catch a break when Kee Whetzel recovered a muffed Buckeyes punt at the Ohio State 24 late in the first. But they failed to score as Jordan Choukair missed a 43-yard field goal attempt wide right to keep it a 21-7 game after 15 minutes.
Haskins was 10 for 11 for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the opening quarter of his first career collegiate start.
Blount was 5 for 8 for 100 yards and a touchdown and Bradford had three catches for 81 yards.
Weber rumbled 49 yards on the ensuring drive to put the Buckeyes up 28-7 with 12:25 left in the half. Ohio State went 75 yards on six plays.
The beat continued on Ohio State’s fifth drive as the Buckeyes went 59 yards on 10 plays with Weber capping the drive with a three-yard run on third-and-goal.
That pushed the Ohio State lead to 35-7 with 7:58 left in the half.
Oregon State finally got a defensive stop but the punt was downed at the 3. Two plays later, Blount was hit and fumbled. It was recovered by Nick Bosa in the end zone for a touchdown and a 42-7 lead with 4:30 left in the half.
The Beavers got those points back as they drove 75 yards in 11 plays with Blount connecting with Bradford for seven yards. The touchdown was set up by a Jermar Jefferson 31-yard run on third-and-19 to get to the 7-yard line.
Blount finished the half 12-for-19 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns and Bradford had six catches for 104 yards.
The Buckeyes were credited with five sacks — two came on bad snaps — for a loss of 43 yards.
"I thought Conor came in and did some really good things," Smith said. "It was not perfect by any stretch but I think being throw in in there like that after whatever it was, he performed pretty well. That is credit to his preparation."
The second half was delayed for 72 minutes due to weather.
As much as Beavers fans may have hoped, there was no Omaha weather-delay magic on this day. In June, Oregon State rallied to beat Washington in an elimination game at the College World Series to keep the season alive, one that ended with the Beavers' third national title.
That dream seemed to end on the first play of the third quarter as Haskins hit McLaurin for 6 yards and he took it the rest of the way for a 75-yard touchdown.
However, on the Beavers’ first possession of the third quarter, Pierce went 80 yards around the right side for a touchdown to make it 49-21.
It was the eighth longest run in school history.
Haskins hit Parris Campbell from 8 yards out for a 56-21 lead. It was a 10-play, 75-yard drive.
Not to be outdone, Pierce went 78 yards for his second touchdown to make it 56-28 with 11:06 left in the third. This time he went to the left side.
"It was great to see," Smith said of the two long runs. "He's got some speed and if we give him a little bit of a crease, he can do some things and he did."
After a Shawn Wilson interception and return, with Kaleb Hayes contributing after Wilson fumbled, to the Ohio State 19, the Beavers settled for a 23-yard Choukair field goal to get within 56-31.
Weber added a 4-yarder for his third touchdown of the game for a 63-31 lead; Brian Sneed had a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 70-31 with 9:26 left; and the scoring mercifully ended on a 33-yard run by Master Teague III.