HONOLULU — Through the first six quarters of the season, the Oregon State football team's offense found plenty of success.
The Beavers put up 64 points in those periods and had a 28-21 halftime lead over Hawaii on Saturday night.
But the second half turned out to be nightmarish for the Beavers on that side of the ball as they failed to score and watched as Hawaii rallied for a 31-28 nonconference victory at Aloha Stadium.
“You just tell them we didn’t play well enough,” coach Jonathan Smith said. “To get shut out in the second half, you’re not going to win a ton of ballgames. Defensively we got some stops. I thought those guys held up great in the second half. That’s a good offense over there.”
After rolling up 282 yards of total offense in the first half, the Beavers managed just 150 in the second half (63 in the third quarter) and failed to score a point. They punted four times, had two series end on downs and Jordan Choukair missed a potential game-tying 52-yard field goal in the closing minutes.
“It wasn’t anything that Hawaii did, we just shot ourselves in the foot, dropping balls and just not executing our plays,” junior receiver Isaiah Hodgins said. “It was all self-inflicted.”
That was particularly true in the third quarter when costly penalties derailed the Beavers’ offense.
An offensive pass interference call on the first series of the quarter, a holding penalty on the second and a false start on fourth-and-1 on the fourth all were too much for the Beavers to overcome.
The Beavers finished with nine penalties for 92 yards for the game.
“We’ve got to play with greater detail and then still be able to overcome some of those," Smith said. "It’s second-and-15, let’s rally and get something done.”
Not only did those penalties stall drives, they also took the Beavers out of some of the rhythm they had in the first half in the run game.
Still, Jermar Jefferson had a big game on the ground, rushing for 183 yards on 31 attempts, while Artavis Pierce added 79 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns. Jefferson also scored.
While the ground game was OK, quarterback Jake Luton struggled, completing 15 of 32 passes for just 169 yards and one touchdown.
“It wasn’t his sharpest game but you’ve got to give Hawaii some credit,” Smith said.
Hodgins had another big game with seven receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.
While the offense was struggling to get untracked, the Beavers’ defense was doing its part to keep the game close.
The defense forced a three-and-out, two field goal attempts and Hamilcar Rashed Jr. had a sack and fumble recovery on the first four drives of the second half.
“The defense played their (butts) off and the offense let the team down,” Hodgins said.
Hawaii took its first and only lead of the game on what turned out to be the game-winning 28-yard field goal from Ryan Meskell with 2:17 to play. Meskell had missed three previous attempts.
The Beavers marched down the field and reached the Hawaii 34 before misfiring on three straight plays.
Choukair’s 52-yard field goal attempt to tie the game was wide left and Hawaii was able to run the clock down enough to give OSU one last play that didn't come close to scoring.
Smith was asked if there was any thought of going for it and he admitted there was but they felt good with Choukair attempting the kick.
“Jordan put a good kick on it, he’s got the distance,” Smith said. “Fourth-and-10, he’s got the leg so I thought it was our best choice to give us a chance to tie the game.”
The game was marred a bit as there appeared to be a scuffle after the game with possibly a couple punches thrown. Kaleb Hayes and Avery Roberts also got into a scuffle after Hayes was whistled for an unsportsmanlike penalty.
“It’s an emotional game and it means a ton to these guys,” Smith said. “Both those guys are competitive kids. Avery’s coming over to help him calm down. Kaleb’s obviously in the moment and he’s excited. They’re totally good but obviously we can’t have the unsportsmanlike going on.”
The first half was far different than the second for the Beavers’ offense as they scored on four of their five possessions while the defense forced a missed field goal, had an interception and forced a punt in six drives.
Oregon State took a 7-0 lead with 7:44 left in the first quarter on a 4-yard run by Jefferson, who had a 45-yard run on the drive. Hodgins caught his 100th career pass on the drive, a 23-yarder on second-and 17.
The Beavers went 71 yards on six plays after the defense forced a missed 47-yard field goal on Hawaii’s first possession.
However a 65-yard kickoff return set the Rainbow Warriors up and it took two plays for Hawaii to even the score as Cole McDonald hit a wide-open JoJo Ward for 29 yards with 6:54 left.
Champ Flemings had a 40-yard kickoff return and the Beavers took a 14-7 lead with 4:12 on a 37-yard scamper by Pierce to cap a six-play drive.
Nahshon Wright got the Beavers’ first turnover of the season when he intercepted McDonald on the next drive late in the first quarter.
The Beavers had 165 yards in the first quarter as they took a 14-7 lead and faced a third-and-5 at the UH 32 at the quarter break. Hawaii had 101 total yards.
Hodgins capped a 13-play drive with a sensational catch in the end zone from 13 yards out for a 21-7 lead with 12:42 left in the half.
This time Hawaii answered as McDonald hit Ward from 35 yards out to make it 21-14 with 11:30 left.
Both teams failed to score on their next series.
The Beavers then marched 85 yards with Pierce taking it the last 25 yards for his second TD run of the game. Luton hit Kolby Taylor for 20 yards on a third-and-15 play just before Pierce scored for a 28-14 lead.
Hawaii was able to cut into the deficit late in the first half as the Rainbow Warriors turned down a field goal attempt and picked up a first down at the 5 with 23 seconds left.
McDonald scrambled and then connected with Ward for the third time with 12 seconds left.
The Rainbow Warriors tied the game with 7:05 left in the third when McDonald connected with Ward for the fourth time, this time from 29 yards out to make it 28-all.
McDonald was 30 of 52 for 421 yards and four scores. All four went to Ward, who had 10 receptions for 189 yards. Cedric Byrd II, who had four touchdowns in a win over Arizona, added seven catches for 61 yards.
Hawaii, not known for running the ball, rushed 25 times for 67 yards. The Beavers gave up 352 rushing yards against Oklahoma State.
The Beavers return home to take on Cal Poly at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.