PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State running back Max Borghi guaranteed the Cougars were going to go bowling and said they were going to beat Oregon State to do it.
So it was only fitting that coach Mike Leach called Borghi’s number with one play left and the game in the balance on Saturday night.
Borghi ran it in from 2 yards out with 1 second left and the Cougars stunned the Beavers 54-53, sending the WSU to a bowl game and denying Oregon State a sixth win necessary for a postseason appearance. The Beavers have not gone to a bowl since 2013.
Oregon State scored 29 fourth-quarter points and rallied from an 11-point deficit with 15 minute left but couldn’t seal the deal as they failed on a fourth-down play with 70 seconds left up five.
The Beavers will look to become bowl eligible in next Saturday's Civil War at Oregon.
Washington State’s Anthony Gordon set the Pac-12 single-season record for touchdown passes and passing yards as he finished 50 for 70 for 606 yards and five touchdowns to go with three interceptions.
Oregon State (5-6, 4-4) had 601 total yards of offense with Jake Luton completing 22 of 40 passes for 408 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.
Jermar Jefferson rushed 21 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns and had three catches for 52 yards and two more scores.
Noah Togiai had five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown and Champ Flemings added four catches for 110 yards and a score.
Borghi had 10 rushes for 44 yards but two touchdowns, none bigger than the last one. He added nine receptions for 40 yards.
Renard Bell had eight catches for 108 yards and two scores and Dezmon Patmon added five catches for 75 yards and two scores.
The Beavers led by 11 with 4:17 to play when Jefferson hauled in a 2-yard pass from Luton after Omar Speights’ interception set them up at the WSU 27.
But the Cougars stormed back and scored on a 14-yard pass from Gordon to Patmon with 2:10 remaining.
Oregon State recovered the onside kick but Luton’s pass to Teagan Quitoriano was high and the Cougars took over at the WSU 43.
A pass interference call on David Morris in the end zone with four seconds left gave WSU one last play and Borghi delivered.
The game was back-and-forth throughout the game for the most part.
The Cougars took a 28-24 lead with 8:06 left in the third as Gordon teamed up with Calvin Jackson for a 36-yard touchdown.
Washington State went up 35-24 as Gordon connected with Bell from 10 yards out to break the previous single-season record of 43 touchdowns he had shared with Jared Goff (California) and Jake Browning (Washington).
The Beavers were on the ropes but Quitoriano made a sensational catch in double coverage for a 28-yard touchdown. After a pass interference on the two-point try, Artavis Pierce ran it in to make it 35-32 with 13:42 remaining.
Borghi restored some order for the Cougars with a 1-yard touchdown run after WSU converted a fourth-and-1 from the 7 one play earlier. That gave WSU a 42-32 lead with 9:52 left.
Sensational catches by Isaiah Hodgins and Tyjon Lindsey set up a 5-yard run by Jefferson that made it 42-39 with 7:32 to play.
Jordan Choukair’s kickoff bounced off a Cougar near the WSU 45 and the ball bounced back where Andrew Bodden recovered at the OSU 49.
Luton then hit Jefferson on the wheel route for a 39-yard touchdown and a 46-42 lead with 6:45 to play.
John McCartan picked off Gordon on the opening drive of the game at the 1 and the Beavers took advantage as they went 99 yards in five plays.
Pierce had a 33-yard run and then Jefferson capped it with a 54-yard burst for a 7-0 lead with 9:16 left in the first.
The Beavers got the ball right back as Doug Taumoelau forced a fumble and Isaac Garcia recovered at the OSU 47 on the Cougars’ second possession.
But the offense gave the ball back to WSU at the 38 on a failed fourth-down try.
It proved costly as Gordon connected with Patmon for a 12-yard touchdown to even the score at 7-all with 2:17 left in the period.
Luton was hit as he threw and the ball was tipped out of his hand for an interception at the OSU 46 on the Beavers’ next drive.
But Blake Mazza missed his first field goal of the season, a 48-yarder, early in the second quarter.
Luton then connected with Flemings for a 46-yard touchdown to go up 14-7 with 12:38 left.
But the Cougars stormed right back and went 75 yards in seven plays with Bell capping it with a 10-yard touchdown reception from Gordon. That tied the game at 14-all with 9:24 to play in the half.
After forcing a punt, Gordon connected with Deon McIntosh for a 33-yard shovel pass to give the Cougars their first lead at 21-14 with 4:51 left in the half.
The Beavers answered as Luton scrambled and found Togiai from 18 yards out to even the game at 21 with 2:20 left.
Nahshon Wright skied for an interception that gave the Beavers the ball back with 1:08 left at the OSU 47.
Everett Hayes kicked a 47-yard field goal, the first of his OSU career, to put the Beavers up 24-21 with 26 seconds left in the half.
The Beavers edged WSU in total yards in the half, 314-313. All but 17 of those yards came in the air for the Cougars.