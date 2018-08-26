Following Thursday’s fall camp-closing scrimmage at Summit High in Bend, Jake Luton was asked if Oregon State’s offense is ready to open the season.
Luton sounded confident.
“Yeah,” the quarterback said. “We have been working hard and the chemistry is there, the execution is there and it’s time to go put it on the field.
“... (Execution) is the No. 1 thing you need to have in an offense. You’ve got to be able to get out in the position to make a play and when that play comes to you, you have to be able to make it. I think the chemistry has been fantastic and it’s going to continue on.”
Coach Jonathan Smith, in his first season, said the Beavers have grown in their communication and understanding of the offense.
“We’ve continued to add not just plays but how we operate those plays and it looks pretty smooth today,” he said.
The Beavers will open the season on Saturday at No. 5 Ohio State with plenty of questions.
The biggest may be answered as early as Monday — who will start at quarterback.
Luton, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound senior who started the first four games last season before suffering a thoracic spine fracture that ended his season, made a strong case to be the starter throughout camp and during Thursday’s scrimmage.
Sophomores Connor Blount (6-1, 204) and Jack Colletto (6-3, 222) have also been in the running.
Luton completed 83 of 145 passes (61.5 percent) for 853 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in nearly four games last season.
Blount, who redshirted last season, has played in four games, completing 19 of 35 passes for 183 yards with two interceptions.
Has the lack of an announced starter been an issue for the receivers?
Not really says redshirt freshman Kolby Taylor.
“Our job is to line up and if the ball comes to us just catch it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter.”
Taylor, who teamed with Luton for a 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the scrimmage, believes the offense has made strides.
“I think the offense is coming along really well,” he said. “Everybody kind of knows their roles and what their job is going to be this year for the season. We’ve got guys on the outside making plays, guys inside just kind of knowing their roles. So I think it’s been going well.”
The Beavers will be young but could be deep at receiver. Senior Timmy Hernandez (6-0, 198) had 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns; sophomore Isaiah Hodgins (6-4, 2-8) had 31 for 275 yards and two touchdowns; and junior Trevon Bradford (6-0, 179) added 11 catches for 204 yards.
Redshirt freshmen Taylor (5-11, 201) and Champ Flemings (5-5, 143), and true freshman Jesiah Irish (5-11, 176) have had solid camps as well.
“We’re a little bit of a younger group but we’ve got guys stepping up making plays,” Taylor said.
Luton said he feels there is plenty of talent and chemistry with the receiving corps.
“We’ve been working really, really hard at it all summer making sure we’re all on the same page and those timing routes are down like that and I feel great,” he said.
Artavis Pierce (5-11, 201) is back to anchor the running back position. The junior ran for 323 yards on 68 carries as a complimentary back to Ryan Nall a season ago after rushing for 523 yards and four TDs on 98 carries as a freshman.
The Beavers took a bit of a hit when sophomore Calvin Tyler Jr. (5-8, 191) was injured in camp and is out indefinitely.
True freshman Jermar Jefferson (5-10, 211) had a solid camp and could be primed to have a strong rookie campaign. Fellow freshman Kase Rogers (6-0, 199) and redshirt freshman B.J. Baylor (5-11, 199) could also see action while redshirt sophomores Christian Wallace (6-3, 217) and Corvallis High grad Hunter Mattson (6-0, 202) are in the group.
The Beavers return a veteran offensive line with junior Blake Brandel (6-7, 307) at left tackle, junior Gus Lavaka (6-4, 353) at left guard, senior Sumner Houston (6-2, 287) at center, senior Yanni Demogerontas (6-3, 287) at right guard and senior Trent Moore (6-4, 289) at right tackle.
The tight end position has taken quite a hit as Tuli Wily-Matagi decided to retire early in camp and returning starter Noah Togiai suffered an injury in Thursday’s scrimmage.
Togiai (6-4, 241), a junior, led the Beavers with 34 catches for 461 yards and two touchdowns last season.
True freshman Isaiah Smalls (6-4, 222) has had a good camp and could be pressed into duty early.
“They’ve done a great job all summer all camp,” Luton said Thursday. “They’ve had to step up in a big way and they’ve done a great job and today again I thought they did a great job.”