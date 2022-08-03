OSU football: Beavers bring energy on opening day of practice

Oregon State opened fall training camp under bright blue skies on Wednesday morning at Prothro Field. Contemporary football practices are always fast-paced with players broken down into small groups to take part in drills timed to the minute. But even by that standard, the players had an extra spring in their step, which coach Jonathan Smith noticed.

“There’s a lot of energy, which you expect on day one,” Smith said.

He thought the work players had done in the offseason showed up in their appearance and performance on opening day.

“A lot of guys look better, physically,” Smith said.

During spring practice Oregon State had just three quarterbacks available: Chance Nolan, Tristan Gebbia and Ben Gulbranson. For fall camp they have been joined by true freshmen Travis Throckmorton of Westlake Village, California, and Dom Montiel of Coos Bay.

Having more quarterbacks available is helpful if only to spread the throws around during the 90-minute practice. There are two outdoor fields at Prothro and at times there were seven-on-seven or 11-on-11 drills taking place on both fields with quarterbacks rotating in and out.

“I thought the two young guys — for their first day — did some good stuff,” Smith said.

As always, attention is focused on the potential starting quarterbacks. Nolan, a redshirt junior, took over that role early in 2021. Gebbia, a redshirt senior, missed all of last season as he recovered from injury, but is healthy now.

Smith was asked if there is a real competition underway for that starting job. He said there is.

“It’s a battle and really that’s at every position,” Smith said. “I think it’s good for those guys to compete and get opportunities and know that each day counts.”

During the first seven-on-seven drill, Nolan and Gulbranson shared the repetitions on the field nearest to the media observers. Nolan completed his first several attempts in a row, although most were for short gains.

His best pass during that drill was to tight end Luke Musgrave on an intermediate crossing pattern which required a throw into a tight window as Musgrave was defended well on the play.

Gulbranson completed the longest throw of that session, arcing a pass deep down the left sideline for a completion. Running back Trey Lowe also made an impressive one-handed catch on a pass over the middle from Gulbranson, but that play would have to be scored in favor of the defense as it took several seconds for the quarterback to locate a potential target.

Redshirt freshman Jaden Robinson had one of the better defensive plays of that drill, closing fast to break up a short pass attempt by Gulbranson.

This was the first of nine practices in early August which will lead to a scrimmage on Aug. 13. That will be followed by four practices before a second scrimmage on Aug. 20.

Smith said the focus is on overall improvement during these early sessions. Later in the month, the team will begin to turn its attention to preparing for a tough early slate. The Beavers open the season at home against Boise State on Sept. 3 and travel to play Fresno State on Sept. 10.

Notes: Redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins did not participate in practice. Smith said his absence is precautionary and is not a long-term issue. … Transfers Joe Golden (defensive line) and Jam Griffin (running back) took part in their first practices at Oregon State.