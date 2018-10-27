BOULDER, Colo. — Amazing.
That’s really all Jake Luton could say in a radio interview as he headed off the field Saturday afternoon.
Oregon State’s often injured senior quarterback had a hard time summing up the emotions of what he and the Beavers had just accomplished.
Luton directed five second-half scoring drives and one more in overtime as the Beavers ended so much frustration with what could be a program-resurrecting 41-34 Pac-12 victory over Colorado at Folsom Field.
“It’s a great feeling,” Luton said. “To come out here and get a win on the road in college football period is tough.”
The 28-point comeback is tied for the biggest in program history.
The Beavers, now 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the Pac-12, ended three long losing streaks on Saturday:
• 22 straight road losses dating back to Oct. 4, 2014 at, ironically, Colorado.
• 13 straight conference losses dating back to the 2016 Civil War.
• 17 straight losses to FBS teams dating back to the 2016 Civil War.
It was also the first Pac-12 win for first-year coach Jonathan Smith.
“I think it’s a huge step in the right direction and this is a big win against a big-time football team and something we can build off of,” Luton said.
Luton, who had missed the last four games with a high ankle sprain, was the catalyst when he came off the bench with the Beavers down 31-3 12 seconds into the third quarter.
“Coach Smith looked at me and said, ‘are you ready’ and I said ‘yep, let’s go,’” Luton said. “I knew coming in today I would have to be ready and I was.”
He finished 28 of 39 for 310 yards and three touchdowns.
“Once I got out on the field I felt good,” Luton said. “They’ve done a good job this past week trying to get me in some game situations and I think that paid off today.”
Isaiah Hodgins had 11 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns, Timmy Hernandez added seven catches for 72 yards and Trevon Bradford chipped in five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.
“They’re an amazing (group) of receivers and I mean it showed today,” Luton said. “I can get the ball to them and give them a shot with a 50-50 ball and they come down with it.”
Jermar Jefferson rushed 30 times for 135 yards and became the eighth Beaver to top the 1,000-yard mark for a season. He is the first OSU back to rush for 1,000 yards since JacQuizz Rodgers on 2010 and the first freshman since Rodgers in 2008.
Hernandez also surpassed the 1,000-yard clip for his career with his big day.
The Beavers had the ball first in overtime and faced a third-and-goal from the 1 when Jack Colletto, who got his first career start, entered at quarterback and put the Beavers up 40-34 with the short run.
Jordan Choukair nailed the extra point — he missed the potential game-winning PAT with 29 seconds left — to make it 41-34.
The Buffaloes had a first down at the 7 on their overtime possession but quarterback Steven Montez was stopped for no gain, then tossed two incompletions to set up fourth down.
Montez’s pass was well defended by Shemar Smith and Shawn Wilson and fell incomplete and the Beavers stormed the field in celebration.
“I think our defense did a great job in the second half holding them to a couple of kicks, field goals versus touchdowns, and it kind of came together for us,” Smith said.
It appeared any hope Oregon State may have had to end the streak had all but ended on the first play of the second half when Travon McMillan took the first play of the third quarter 75 yards, right up the middle of the defense, for a touchdown and a 31-3 lead with 14:48 left.
But Luton came on and the Beavers slowly chipped away at the deficit, getting the passing game in gear.
While he looked gimpy at times, Luton led the Beavers on a 17-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, converting two fourth downs. The second was an 8-yard pass to Hodgins, who made an acrobatic catch in the end zone.
“He gave us a spark offensively for sure,” Smith said. “You could see it out there in his limited fashion movement wise but he stood in there and made some big-time throws. We’ve got some wideouts making plays for him and we got a little momentum there.”
After Elu Aydon blocked a field goal to keep it 31-10 late in the third, the Beavers scored early in the fourth as Colletto took it in from two yards out. That made it 31-17 with 14:30 left.
The Beavers stopped the Buffaloes on fourth down near midfield, and drove for a 35-yard field goal by Choukair, who hit the far upright but the ball went through to make it 31-20 with 9:29 left.
The Beavers made it 31-28 with 7:13 left after Luton first hit Hodgins from seven yards out for the touchdown and then for the two-point conversion.
Colorado drove the field, but instead of sealing the game with a touchdown were forced to settle for a 34-yard field goal and 34-28 lead with 2:05 left.
Oregon State still had a chance but faced a fourth-and-8 from the 10 when Luton hit Bradford for the tying touchdown with 29 seconds left. Choukair’s extra point was partially blocked to keep the game deadlocked at 34-all.
Colorado attempted a 53-yard field goal with six seconds left but it was not close to send the game to overtime.
K.D Nixon made up for the absence of star receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. with nine catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as Colorado appeared on its way to a big win.
Other than allowing Nixon to get open, it was a pretty solid first half for the Beavers’ defense. Oregon State gave up just 46 rushing yards on 18 attempts (2.6 per carry) in the first 30 minutes.
The Buffaloes were able to move the ball in the pass game as Montez was 13 of 18 for 170 yards. Two of those completions went for 79 yards.
After punting on its first three possessions, Colorado was able to get on the board as Montez hit Nixon for a 36-yard score with Nixon beating Kaleb Hayes for a 7-0 lead with 2 minutes left in the quarter.
The Beavers looked to answer as they converted their first third down on a Colletto to Jefferson pass before Jefferson rumbled 36 yards to the CU 20 as the quarter ended.
The Beavers considered going on fourth-and-2 at the 12 but decided to settle for a Choukair 30-yard field goal to make it 7-3 with 13:12 left in the half.
Colorado reached the 4 on its next possession but the Beavers defense forced Evan Price’s 21-yard field goal that made it 10-3 with 9:12 left in the half.
The Buffaloes began to take control as Dante Wigley hauled in a deflected pass off the hands of Andre Bodden for a 27-yard interception return touchdown that made it 17-3 with 8:48 left.
After forcing a three-and-out, Montez hit Nixon for 47 yards to the 20. They again teamed up for seven more and a 24-3 lead with 4:44 left in the half.
Instead of letting the game slip away, the Beavers kept battling and were rewarded this time.
“I will say we’ve seen some improvement go on individually on each side of the ball at times and we kind of put it together and we needed the overtime to do it,” Smith said. “But we’re happy again where we’re headed and this win’s huge for us.”