Oregon State and California will be in similar positions when they take the field against each other at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Reser Stadium.
Both will be seeking their first Pac-12 football win of the season.
For the host Beavers (1-5, 0-3), they have lost 12 straight conference games since beating Oregon 34-24 to end the 2016 season.
For the visiting Golden Bears, they haven’t won a conference road game under second-year coach Justin Wilcox.
Something has to give.
Cal (3-3, 0-3) started the season hot, winning its three nonconference games — North Carolina (24-17), BYU (21-18) and Idaho State (45-22).
Since, though, the Bears are 0-3 with losses to Oregon (42-24), Arizona (24-17) and UCLA (37-7).
“They’ve been kind of a tail of two teams,” Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said. “They’re first three games they looked really good and played really well and the last three games they’ve struggled a bit.”
One reason for the recent struggles has been the Bears' turnover issues. Cal has turned the ball over 14 times in the last three games and are a minus-9 for the season.
“Certainly they’ve had their issues with turnovers and we’ve had our issues getting turnovers so hopefully we can get the opportunity to take the ball away from them a little bit this game,” Tibesar said.
Forcing some turnovers would help a Beavers’ defense that ranks dead last in the Pac-12 allowing 541.3 yards per game and in scoring at 47 per game.
Cal’s offense ranks ninth in the conference in total offense with 393.3 yards per game and is scoring just 23 points per game, 11th in the conference.
While those numbers may not look all that impressive, Tibesar said his defense has its work cut out.
“They’re probably one of the most multiple offenses that we have seen so far,” he said. “You’re going to see a lot of different personnel groups out there. You’re going to see four or five different personnel groups out of them so they have the ability to get big on you and they will also spread you out and get four wide receivers out there on the field.
“They’ll mix it up so that presents its own challenges being able to match up with all those personnel groups that they have.”
Tibesar said the Bears are versatile in the run game. In addition to direct tailback runs, Cal uses quarterback read runs and designed quarterback runs to keep the defense guessing. They also use empty sets more than other teams the Beavers have faced, Tibesar said.
“All those things along with their passing game, it’s a challenging offense,” he said.
Wilcox worked with Tibesar at Wisconsin in 2016 and said his offense will be tested.
“They’re learning a new system and you see them get better each week,” he said. “Absolutely they’re improving. They have good schemes and I know it will be another challenge for our offense.”
Oregon State’s offense leads the conference in rushing yards per game at 211.8 and is averaging 453.7 total yards per game, third in the Pac-12.
Cal defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said the Bears are well aware of freshman sensation running back Jermar Jefferson, who needs 135 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. They also know Artavis Pierce, who missed three games with an injury, is also a threat.
“We realize that we have got to stop the run,” he said. “They do a nice job stressing you with balance in the passing game and the run game, and if you load up to stop the run they do a nice job of play action and taking shots.
“The challenge is there for us. We know how good (Jefferson) is. It’s been drummed into them all week — all they’ve got to do it turn on the tape.”
While the Beavers lead the conference with 42 plays of 20 or more yards, including 18 on the ground, they want to sustain drives by cutting down the negative plays that have derailed them at times this season.
“We’ve had too many third-and-longs, like third-and-11 pluses that you’re just not going to convert,” OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said.
Lindgren said the Bears’ defense has improved greatly since Wilcox took over. This season, Cal has allowed teams to score on just 21 on 68 possessions — 14 touchdowns and seven field goals.
“The guys that are playing for them have a real handle of what they’re trying to do schematically and I feel like they’re really sound,” Lindgren said. “I don’t think they give up very many big plays, they create turnovers and they haven’t given up a lot of points. … It’s going to be a challenge for us.”
Oregon State freshman defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins said a win this week would do wonders for the Beavers’ confidence. Especially with a daunting task ahead with games against Colorado, USC, Stanford, Washington and Oregon — a combined 24-8 overall.
“We were winning at one point in the Washington State game and I don’t think many people outside of the team thought we could do that,” Hodgins said. “Winning this game would just give us as players some confidence that we really need to go into this back half of the season.”