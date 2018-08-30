In an effort to enhance the game-day experience at Reser Stadium this football season, Oregon State has made some new changes starting this season.
These changes include the sale of alcohol, the installation of a ribbon board, increased ticket options, security enhancements, concession specials and transportation options.
While there are several changes, the reentry policy will remain the same.
“The importance of having an exciting game-day atmosphere at Reser Stadium for our fans, team and potential future Beavers is monumental in the building of this program,” first-year coach Jonathan Smith said in a statement. “I remember how special it was to play in front of Beaver Nation and how I felt entering the stadium — the atmosphere is contagious.”
Oregon State’s fan experience committee, a 25-member group of individuals ranging from season ticket holders who have made Saturdays at Reser Stadium a tradition for decades to college students, helped with the changes.
“The fan experience committee deserves a great deal of credit for their work and recommendations in spearheading many outstanding updates and new elements to our game days,” OSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. “Our goal is to create an excellent and exciting game-day atmosphere while remaining loyal to the traditions of Beaver Nation not only at Reser Stadium, but all our venues.”
Some of the enhancements include:
• An expanded video board that will be exclusively full screen during live game action and replays.
• A 120-yard long ribbon board installed on the façade of the east side of the stadium. Content for the ribbon board will include game statistics, out of town scores and promotional information.
• A family friendly section of Reser Stadium is available in sections 124-126 for $155 per season ticket (46 percent discount). This area includes the new Benny’s Lodge, located on the concourse, with three sections, including games for kids ranging from toddlers, to ages 4-8 and 9-12. There will also be kid friendly and healthy menu options as well an area to check in strollers and “baby break rooms.” Benny Beaver will make regular appearances to the area pregame and during the game, as well. For more information call 541-737-2050.
• Beer and wine will be available throughout the stadium for the first time. There will be a two-drink maximum purchase policy and sales will conclude at the end of the third quarter. OSU will use trained alcohol monitoring personnel to ensure compliance with all state regulations.
• A shuttle to and from Portland. The roundtrip fare is $30 for season ticket holders/Our Beaver Nation donors and $40 for non-season ticket holders. The shuttle will pick-up at the Tualatin TriMet Park and Ride at Bridgeport Village (SW Travellers Lane, Tigard). Boarding will begin six hours prior to game time and depart for Corvallis five hours before kickoff. The shuttle will drop-off at the main entrance to Reser Stadium and will depart Corvallis 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game. Tickets may be purchased at beavertickets.com/football. Season ticket holders will need to login to their account to access the discounted rate.
• Lyft Rideshare will provide transportation to and from Reser Stadium and all other OSU athletics venues. Lyft will drop fans off on the corner of Washington Way and 26th street (Gill Coliseum).
• There are also a number of ticket plans available by calling 541-737-2050.
• As an additional security measure and to provide fans a more consistent and efficient entry process, a clear bag policy will be in effect at Reser Stadium. Season ticket holders may obtain one free clear bag at Parker Plaza prior to the Sept. 8 home opener against Southern Utah. Non season ticket holders may purchase clear bags at the OSU Beaver Store for $10. Seat cushions and stadium chairs with pockets or zippers will be allowed, but are subject to additional security measures.