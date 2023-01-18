OSU football: Beavers announce 2023 football schedule

Oregon State and Oregon will play their annual rivalry game next season on Friday, Nov. 24 at Autzen Stadium.

The Beavers announced their 2023 football schedule Wednesday and the game at Oregon is the second of two Friday games for Oregon State this fall. The Beavers will also host Utah in a Pac-12 Conference game Sept. 29.

Oregon State will open its slate on the road, playing at San Jose State on Sept. 2. The Beavers will play their home opener against UC Davis on Sept. 9. That will be the first game played in the newly renovated Reser Stadium.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Beavers will host San Diego State Sept. 16 in their final nonconference game before opening Pac-12 play at Washington State on Sept. 23.

Oregon State plays just three games in October, going to California on Oct. 7 and hosting UCLA on Oct. 14. The Beavers have a bye the next weekend and close out the month with a trip to Arizona on Oct. 28, followed by a trip to face Colorado on Nov. 4.

Oregon State will host Stanford (Nov. 11) and Washington (Nov. 18) before wrapping up the regular season at Oregon the day after Thanksgiving.

The Beavers will not play Arizona State or USC this fall. With USC and UCLA set to join the Big Ten in 2024, Oregon State’s century long conference football history with the Trojans is at an end unless the two teams meet in the Pac-12 championship game.

Looking at the schedule as a whole, the Beavers’ 2023 opponents went 80-54 (.597) in 2022 and seven of the opponents earned trips to bowl games: San Jose State, San Diego State, Washington State, Utah, UCLA, Washington and Oregon.

The nonconference schedule includes two teams Oregon State has played in the past decade and resumes one series which has been dormant for decades. The Beavers last played San Jose State in 2015, winning 35-21. Oregon State defeated San Diego State 28-7 in their last meeting in 2014.

But the Beavers haven’t faced UC Davis since 1930. That meeting capped four consecutive seasons in which the two teams faced off, with the Beavers going 4-0.

Oregon State finished 2022 with a 30-3 victory over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl to conclude a 10-3 season. The Beavers were ranked 17th in the final editions of the Associated Press poll and the USA Today coaches poll.

Kickoff times and television information for games will be announced at a later date.

Transfer portal update

Standout middle linebacker Omar Speights has announced that he is entering the transfer portal and Texas A&M has made its interest known. Speights is one of the most significant players leaving the program by transfer this offseason, along with quarterbacks Chance Nolan and Tristan Gebbia.

Indiana has been reported as a potential destination for Nolan while Gebbia is going to Ohio State.

Defensive back Ron Hardge III entered the portal in the fall and it has been announced that he will join Colorado State as a graduate transfer.

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei leads the list of incoming transfers but he is not the only impact player coming to Corvallis. The Beavers are also adding:

Offensive lineman Grant Starck (Nevada).

Defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho (Wyoming).

Linebacker Mason Tufaga (Utah).

Starck is a native of Springfield and played for Thurston High. He was an honorable mention Mountain West pick last season after starting 12 games for the WolfPack.

Omotosho, from Houston, had 46 tackles and 6.5 sacks last season for the Cowboys this season. Tufaga, from Honolulu, spent two seasons at Utah but did not play.