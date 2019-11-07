Oregon State’s defensive got a big boost on Thursday when the school announced that former four-star defensive end Charles Moore has joined the football program.
According to the school, Moore will have to sit out the rest of this season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Moore, a 6-foot-4, 275-pounder, was rated the fourth-best prospect in Mississippi and the sixth-best strong defensive end nationally when he signed his original national letter of intent to attend Auburn as part of the Tigers’ 2019 class. He left Auburn in September.
As a senior at Louisville High, Moore had 79 tackles and was a first-team all-state selection in 2018.