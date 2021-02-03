OSU football: Beavers add 15 players on National Signing Day

Jonathan Smith can’t think of much more he and his staff would have wanted to accomplish during the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Oregon State’s top priority for this class was to create depth and add quality additions at every position. He believes the Beavers did that. While there may still be some incoming and outgoing players in the months ahead, their work on this year’s class is mostly complete.
On Wednesday, Oregon State announced 15 newcomers for 2021, bringing the total to 26 after it initially added 11 players during the early signing period.
The Beavers’ haul Wednesday includes 11 high school players and four incoming transfers from FBS schools.
“In no way are we done — you’re recruiting 365 days a year,” Smith said. “So if there’s some good players out there who can help us and we can find some space, we’ll look to do that. But I don’t see a glaring hole on this list.”
One area in particular that Smith hoped to shore up with this class was the offensive line, and the Beavers managed to do that in dramatic fashion.
Jason White, a three-star offensive tackle out of Orange, California, flipped his commitment from Boise State to Oregon State Wednesday and immediately became one of the gems of the Beavers’ class.
White is tabbed as the No. 752 recruit in the nation and the No. 61 offensive tackle prospect by 247 Sports. He also had offers from Florida, Arizona and Arizona State.
“There was a little bit of an emphasis in January of, ‘is there an offensive lineman or two out there that fits our place?’” Smith said. “We wanted to find those guys and feel awesome about the couple that we got.”
Along with White, the Beavers added a handful of high school players on the offensive side of the ball. Tight ends Bryce Caufield (Lakeridge High) and Carter Neuman (Sheldon) are both in-state players who signed.
Running back Gavin Haines and offensive lineman Zach Holmes both signed out of West Linn, and wide receiver Jeremiah Noga (Hidden Valley) signed after announcing his commitment last week.
On the defensive side, Oregon State’s signings included defensive back Jack Kane out of Servite High in California, and defensive back Tyeson Thomas, a Lakeridge student who played high school football in Texas during the fall.
The Beavers also signed defensive end Jake Wright out of Baker City to add to the list of in-state recruits. Orion Maile-Faufusi, a linebacker from Salt Lake City, signed but will go on a two-year Latter-Day Saints mission before beginning his career at Oregon State.
On special teams, Oregon State signed kicker Josh McCormick out of Austin, Texas.
One notable aspect about that group is the volume of in-state signings. Of the 11 prep players the Beavers added Wednesday, seven have ties to the state of Oregon.
“We feel like these guys are truly going to be able to come in and compete and contribute and play,” Smith said. “We want to recruit them and give them an opportunity and we feel awesome about this group.”
Oregon State also officially announced the signings of four transfers, all of whom had announced in past weeks that they were headed to Corvallis. Running back Deshaun Fenwick (South Carolina) wide receiver Makiya Tongue (Georgia), offensive lineman Heneli Bloomfield (Utah State) and cornerback E.J. Jones (Kansas) all signed Wednesday.
Smith said that all four are on campus and participating in workouts, and he is “pretty confident” all four will be eligible to play next season.
Over the past few weeks, a handful of players have left the program, including running back Calvin Tyler Jr. and kicker Jake Scarton. Smith did not disclose if any other players intend to leave, and implied that there are not many available scholarships at the moment if the Beavers do try to add more players.
“That’s an ever-changing number,” Smith said of the Beavers’ scholarship count. “The way this thing has worked, with COVID-19, everyone gets a free year. You can see what the transfer portal has created, not just at Oregon State but in college football. So that’s always a moving target, but we don’t have a bunch.”
