OSU football: Baylor, Eldridge, Roberts named to all-conference first team

Oregon State had three players voted to the all-Pac-12 football first team by the conference’s coaches.

Running back B.J. Baylor, offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge and inside linebacker Avery Roberts all made the first team. The Beavers had 17 total all-conference selections, the most for the program since 2008.

Eldridge and Roberts were first-team selections for the second straight year.

The last Beaver to be named a first-team selection in back-to-back seasons was running back Jacquizz Rodgers, who was recognized in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

Eldridge (offensive line) and Roberts (defense) were each named a conference player of the week once this season.

Eldridge has started all 12 games for the Beavers in 2021. Roberts is the conference leader with 128 tackles this season, which is tied for the fifth-best single-season mark in Oregon State history.

Baylor’s honor is the first of his career. He heads into the Dec. 18 Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl against Utah State with a Pac-12 best 1,259 rushing yards, which is the 17th 1,000-yard rushing season in school history. Baylor was a two-time conference player of the week this season.

OSU’s Jack Colletto, who primarily plays linebacker but also contributes on offense and special teams, was an all-purpose selection on the second team. He has rushed for eight touchdowns on 30 carries while posting one touchdown reception, one interception and six tackles.

The Beavers’ offensive honorable mention picks were quarterback Chance Nolan and linemen Joshua Gray, Nous Keobounnam and Brandon Kipper, tight end Teagan Quitoriano and wide receiver Trevon Bradford. They were joined on the honorable mention by teammates and defensive backs Rejzohn Wright, Alex Austin, Jaydon Grant and Kitan Oladapo, inside linebacker Omar Speights, defensive lineman Keonte Schad and kicker Everett Hayes.

The Pac-12’s individual honors went to USC wide receiver Drake London (offensive player of the year), Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (defensive player), Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (freshman offensive player), Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (freshman defensive player) and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham (coach of the year).

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

