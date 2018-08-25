It’s impossible to sugarcoat Oregon State’s defensive numbers from the 2017 football season.
The Beavers ranked last among Pac-12 teams in many categories, including scoring defense (43 points allowed per game), opponent third-down conversion percentage (53.2) and sacks (14). OSU’s 14 takeaways were tied with Colorado for 10th in the conference, one ahead of UCLA’s 13.
Despite the unsightly statistics, first-year head coach Jonathan Smith believes the beleaguered unit can turn things around this fall.
“I think they’ve improved … from each scrimmage,” Smith said after Thursday’s dress rehearsal in Bend. The Beavers will open the 2018 season at 9 a.m. next Saturday against No. 5 Ohio State in Columbus.
“Our tackling’s better, and you can tell just how much more comfortable in the scheme they are from way back to spring, to the start of fall camp, to now. I like that side of the ball and what they’ve done.”
The defense surrendered just one touchdown — a 54-yard Kolby Taylor catch and run — in 16 drives at Summit High. Reserve linebacker Luke Leonnig returned an interception for a touchdown while safety Landry Payne also had a pick.
OSU quarterbacks were sacked six times during the scrimmage.
“This was needed for us,” defensive back Dwayne Williams said. “A final time for us to get after each other, and I was really impressed with some of the young guys in the secondary. It seemed like every time they threw the ball, it was a pass breakup.”
Williams, a senior who missed 16 games the past two seasons due to various injuries, is finally healthy after undergoing right knee surgery last fall. Many of his secondary mates are not.
Sophomore safety David Morris is out indefinitely with a foot injury and won’t play at Ohio State. Fellow safety Omar Hicks-Onu has yet to practice in camp while corners Jay Irvine and Isaiah Dunn have sat out most of the fall. Hicks-Onu, Irvine and Dunn haven’t officially been ruled out for Week 1, but all three were in street clothes at Thursday’s scrimmage.
“It’s been tough, but a lot of guys have had to step up and do their jobs,” junior safety Jalen Moore said before the team headed to Bend. “It’s all about having guys ready to play, ready to go.”
Moore and Shawn Wilson started at safety in the latest scrimmage with Williams and Kaleb Hayes at corner. When defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar went to a 2-4-5 nickel package, Jeffrey Manning took over at safety and Williams moved outside.
Moku Watson, Drew Kell and TraJon Cotton took plenty of second-team reps at safety. The corner position has promising young pieces in Jaden Robinson, Justin Gardner and DeShon Wilson, among others.
“We’ve been rotating a lot,” Williams said. “We’ve been having our ups and downs, but I think we are a little healthier now going into the season, so I’m pretty happy about that.”
There are far fewer questions at linebacker, a position group that has stayed relatively healthy throughout camp.
Jonathan Willis and Shemar Smith are slated to start at middle linebacker in OSU’s base 3-4 defense. Willis is a senior with 18 career starts while Smith, a junior, recorded 14 tackles in 10 games last season.
“Jonathan Willis, I came in with him and I’ve seen his progress,” Williams said. “Every time I see him on film, he’s sticking guys in the hole. Same thing with Shemar, just a big playmaker.”
Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Hamilcar Rashed and Kee Whetzel are poised to be the primary outside linebackers. The trio has produced a relatively consistent pass rush in scrimmages and received praise from Tibesar.
The defensive line took a big hit early in fall camp when projected starter Jeromy Reichner went down with a broken foot. The injury — a Jones fracture — is expected to keep Reichner out for several weeks.
True freshman Isaac Hodgins started Thursday’s scrimmage at defense tackle and was flanked by Kalani Vakameilalo and Miki Fifita. Vakameilalo, a senior, said Hodgins and Isaac Garcia have been the defensive line’s most improved players since the beginning of camp.
“Those guys play a big role in what we have right now,” Vakameilalo said. “Ever since (Reichner) went down, they stepped up and took the role. They’ve handled it pretty well with all the pressure on them.”
LaMone Williams has also received first-string reps in practice. Elu Aydon, a 6-foot-3, 378-pound junior, brings more experience with 37 tackles in 22 career games.
“The defensive line is kind of the same as the secondary,” Williams said. “We have a mostly young group back there … and I feel like they’ve developed just as well as we have. We are all getting the hang of the defense and I think we’re confident heading into the season.”