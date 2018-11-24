Jonathan Smith knew his first season was going to be tough when he took over the Oregon State football program last December.
And it was.
Friday’s 55-15 loss at home against Oregon in the 122nd Civil War capped a 2-10 season (1-8 in the Pac-12).
Still, despite the record, Smith said there is cause for optimism on his part.
“We knew we were going to lay a foundation this year and I think this year is disappointing for sure, but there will be some positives if we continue to work and look back on this year that we actually laid a solid foundation,” he said.
“I think we’ve got a lot of work to do, just what I knew I was coming into. This staff knew it and these kids knew it. We’re building something.”
Smith said he didn’t and doesn’t necessarily want to make a “quick fix” and bring in transfers who will only be around for a year or two.
While he wants the majority of the incoming recruiting class to be high school players, he said the Beavers aren’t against going the junior college route when needed.
Smith said Friday the area the Beavers need the most help is at the line of scrimmage.
“I think on the offensive side and the defensive side, the line of scrimmage is something we’re going to continue to build on in recruiting but also in the weight room this offseason,” he said. “We’ve got to flat out do it. You can see it out there we weren’t able to match up at times.”
Defensively, it was a struggle almost every game.
The Beavers were outscored 548-313 and allowed more than 500 yards of total offense to everyone but FCS Southern Utah and Nevada, the second and third games of the season.
Oregon State allowed 3,388 yards on the ground or 281.8 per game. The Beavers allowed 254.9 through the air for 536.8 per game.
Smith was asked following the game if he would look at making any changes to the staff.
“I’ve been looking at this staff the whole season and I know the work (that’s) getting done there,” he said. “And so we definitely got to improve, we all know that and I feel confident we have the guys to do that.”
Offensively, the Beavers had an up and down season. They started three different quarterbacks and finished averaging 292.2 yards per game.
OSU had three receivers with more than 649 yards with Isaiah Hodgins leading the way with 59 catches for 876 yards and five touchdowns. Hernandez had 58 for 661 and three touchdowns and Trevon Bradford added 56 for 649 and six TDs.
Jermar Jefferson was a bright spot as the true freshman ended with 1,380 yards on 239 attempts to set the school single-season mark for a freshman. He broke the previous mark of 1,253 set by Jacquizz Rodgers in 2008.
Smith said he let the team know how he felt after Friday’s game.
“I do appreciate everyone in the room and knew we had a lot of work to do,” Smith said. “They battled throughout the year. I thought the thing was consistent in regards to our work ethic and trying to do it together. Laying a foundation of standards and expectations and effort. So appreciated them for that.”
While it was a long and disappointing season, the players continued to work and always put forth effort.
“Absolutely,” junior linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray said. “There’s no question about that.”
Added senior receiver Hernandez: “Throughout the season we played with full effort through four quarters and that’s something maybe we lacked last year. I’m proud of the way these guys came out every week and put everything on the line for us.”