OSU football: An improved defense is evident on the field, by the numbers

Oregon State has largely the same veteran group filling key defensive roles as it did in 2021, but the overall statistical numbers are better this season.

Cory Stover, an outside linebacker for the Beavers, said his squad is playing faster, being more aggressive and stopping the run.

“Then just having fun out there, winning on third down, getting after the quarterback,” Stover said.

No. 25 Oregon State’s sack and interception per-game averages this fall are about the same as they were in 2021, when a step or two forward on defense helped the program reach its first bowl game in eight years. But the Beavers have made noticeable improvement in other areas.

Opponents are averaging 107.1 yards rushing (3.9 per attempt) compared to 143.8 (4.1) last year. Opposing teams are throwing for 229 yards a game. Last year it was 243.5.

That’s led to fewer scoring opportunities. OSU is allowing 21.6 points a game compared to 25.8 last year. Opponents averaged 3.2 offensive touchdowns last season and are at a 2.6 clip this year. Opposing offenses converted 50% of third-down plays in 2021, but that number is 39.7% this year.

The Beavers (7-3, 4-3) enter Saturday’s Pac-12 game at Arizona State (3-7, 2-5) statistically first in the conference defending the run, third against the pass and second in total defense.

OSU senior cornerback Rejzohn Wright couldn’t put his finger on an exact reason why the defense is better.

“I think we’ve improved everywhere,” Wright said. “The run game is awesome. The secondary’s played well together. I think we’re doing a good job, it’s just fine-tuning.”

Given a large number of returners in the Beavers’ depth chart, Wright wasn’t sure why opponents are averaging nearly 37 fewer yards a game and at a lesser average per carry.

“We’re missing Avery (Roberts, at inside linebacker, to the pursuit of a professional career) but Kyrei (Fisher-Morris) has stepped in. He’s done a great job. Omar (Speights, inside linebacker) has always been awesome, it’s a special year,” Wright said. “We’ve got D-linemen contributing. James Rawls, he’s done an amazing job. It’s just been great.”

Wright said nothing has changed with his defensive backs unit in the run game in the way they attack the ball.

OSU secondary coach Blue Adams said a big factor in improvement against the run is everyone doing their job, and with his unit in particular maintaining lane and gap integrity.

“It allows everyone else to play that much freer, knowing that the run is taking care of,” he said.

Adams pointed to Oregon State alum Trent Bray at defensive coordinator when asked about the defense’s overall improvement.

Bray took over DC duties for the final four games of the 2021 season and had his interim tag removed before the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Adams mentioned Bray’s leadership, philosophy and attention to detail as areas of strength.

“It’s been great to ride the wave with him, coach Bray, as he’s implementing his scheme and his imprint on the program,” Adams said.

Veterans have carried heavy loads in leading the team. But reserves have been called upon throughout the season, and especially of late, as injuries have taken their toll. That became evident in last week’s home win against California.

“It’s a big part of guys just paying attention and being locked in mentally,” Stover said. “If they aren’t out there getting a ton of reps they’re paying attention, they’re in film focused on what the guy ahead of them is doing. If they step in there and they’re confident, they know exactly what they’re doing.”

Adams said it’s a plus to be able to have depth as the Beavers do in some spots to be able to fill needs as they arise.

It was fun, the coach said, to see players who are normally relegated to the practice field get a chance to make plays under the bright lights.

The team’s more experienced players have played a part in getting their younger teammates ready, being there to provide advice when it’s warranted.

Adams said redshirt sophomore cornerback Alex Austin has taken a prominent role being a leader in that way, but others have contributed as well.

“I think those older guys are coaches, and they want nothing more than for those young guys to have great success,” Adams said. “To watch the older guys coach the younger guys with excitement and passion, it’s awesome to see because you know that we’re all in it together and that it means more to the guy that’s coaching than actually getting the job done.

“It’s their program, so you just kind of sit back to continue to let those guys coach the young guys.”