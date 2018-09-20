Oregon State's defense played a solid first half against Southern Utah then let up some in the second as the Beavers picked up a 48-25 football win.
A week later at Nevada, the defense struggled to get off the field early and the Beavers found themselves down 23 points just 20 minutes into the game.
As if almost in a blink of an eye, however, the defense flipped a switch and held the Wolf Pack to seven points the rest of the way and dominated with the exception of the one scoring drive.
But the Beavers fell short with a missed field goal on the final play of the game for a 37-35 setback to wrap up the nonconference part of the schedule.
So what changed?
“They just did their job,” linebackers coach Trent Bray said Wednesday. “That’s kind of what we’ve been preaching, is if they just do their job and their responsibility and know where they’re supposed to be, they’ll have success.”
Sophomore linebacker Kee Whetzel said the Beavers didn’t really make any adjustments.
“We didn’t change any of the game plan during halftime or coming off the bench in the second quarter,” he said. “Kept calling the same plays. Finally getting in spots and started stopping them.”
Whetzel hinted that part of the reason for the less-than-ideal start could be attributed to underestimating Nevada a little and not being as focused from the start.
Junior safety Jalen Moore said it was more mental and the Beavers played with more enthusiasm after getting punched in the face by the Wolf Pack offense.
“I felt like if we would have brought that same energy the whole game, that team shouldn’t even be close,” Moore said. “It is all about listening to the coaches, lining up correctly, doing everything that was taught in practice.”
Defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said there may have been a few frank words said on the sidelines to get the players to compete.
“Then we started making some plays, finally, and it started to snowball our way,” he said.
While the start was an obvious disappointment, the players can take some solace in continuing to fight to the end.
Moore admitted there was no way the Beavers would have come back last season.
“The way they fought to get back in that game shows a lot of growth from what they’ve been,” Bray said. “I think that’s been a good thing. Obviously, you can’t dig a hole that early but the way they fought and played and improved as the game went along was really good to see.”
The ability to play to the end has been something the coaches have worked on.
“Just changing the culture and the belief that you can come back and win and the belief that if you just keep working and keep fighting and keep swinging that things will happen in your way, eventually that ball’s going to turn in your favor,” Bray said.
Does the success in the second half provide a little more confidence this week, when the Beavers open Pac-12 play at home against Arizona at 1 p.m?
“We already knew what we could do, we had it in us to be able to play the way we did the second, third and fourth quarter,” Whetzel said. “So I don’t really think it changes too much about how confident we are in ourselves.”
Tibesar has liked what he has seen in practice most of the season.
“The work has been there and the guys are trying to do what we’re asking them to do,” he said.
QB update
Coach Jonathan Smith said Thursday that Jake Luton has been very limited with the ankle injury he suffered in the fourth quarter at Nevada.
“Unless there’s a huge turn, I think he’s doubtful. But I wouldn’t say he’s 100-percent out,” Smith said Thursday.
That would mean Conor Blount would make his third consecutive start. Jack Colletto would be the backup.
Could both see action on Saturday?
“We feel good about (Conor) and at the same time I think Colletto has had a good week of practice,” Smith said. “You never know how these games play out, but we’d have to see how it goes.”
Injury update
Oregon State could get junior receiver Trevon Bradford and junior tight end Noah Togiai back this week.
Smith is “very optimistic” that Bradford will be available Saturday depending on how he responds from Thursday’s practice.
As for Togiai, Smith is also optimist as he has lightly practiced this week. He said they will make the call on Saturday.
Defensive lineman Jeromy Reichner and safety David Morris are both still out but Smith said Reichner is closer than Morris as far as getting on the field.