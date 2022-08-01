OSU football: A look at the Beavers by the numbers entering fall camp

Oregon State will open its fall training camp on Wednesday in Corvallis. Here is a by-the-numbers update on a few things to know as the team starts its preparations for its opener against Boise State on Sept. 3.

17 — The number of Oregon State players who recorded at least one rushing attempt last season. The Beavers ran the ball very effectively last season, averaging 212.4 yards rushing per game on a healthy 5.3 yards per attempt.

Oregon State will certainly miss B.J. Baylor, who led the team in rushing with 1,356 yards on 5.9 yards per carry. But the rushing attack was built around a variety of weapons and the pieces are in place for the Beavers to continue that success this season. Deshaun Fenwick (448 rushing yards in 2021) and Trey Lowe (359) both return and quarterback Chance Nolan (286) was very effective carrying the ball both on scripted runs and when he was extending the play.

In addition, the fly sweep continues to be a useful weapon in the Beavers’ playbook and linebacker Jack Colletto returns as a short-yardage option. If the passing game is more consistent this season Oregon State may not match last year’s rushing numbers, but the team’s ability to run the ball when needed should not diminish.

11 — The number of Oregon State players who entered the transfer portal. Keeping up with college rosters can be tricky in the offseason as programs don’t provide formal notification of arrivals and departures. The Beavers had 11 players enter the portal: Zeriah Beason (WR), Damir Collins (RB), Cooper Darling (OL), Champ Flemings (WR), JoJo Forest (CB), Kelsen Hennessy (DL), Arnez Madison (DB), Ta’Ron Madison (RB), Alexander Skelton (DL), Sam Vidlak (QB) and Junior Walling (LB).

Vidlak made just one appearance in 2021 as a true freshman out of Hidden Valley High. After Nolan won the job last season as a redshirt sophomore, Vidlak entered the portal and will compete for playing time this fall at Boise State.

Among the other notable transfers are a pair of wide receivers, Beason and Flemings. Beason (Washington State) caught 20 passes for 236 yards in 2021 and Flemings (Arkansas State) finished the year with 15 receptions for 270 yards.

5th — Oregon State’s projected finish in the Pac-12 Conference media poll. Defending conference champion Utah was picked to repeat, receiving 384 total points in the poll. Oregon (345) narrowly edged USC (341) for second place, with UCLA (289) fourth and OSU (246) fifth. Washington (212), Washington State (212), Stanford (159), California (154), Arizona State (123), Arizona (86) and Colorado (58) rounded out the poll.

This is a substantial boost in expectations from 2021 when the Beavers were picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 North and received the 10th most votes overall. Voters see a program with a returning starting quarterback in Nolan and experienced defenders such as linebacker Omar Speights, who was a preseason All-Pac-12 First Team selection.

This also serves as a reminder that the Pac-12 won’t be divided into regions this season for the purpose of choosing the teams to play in the conference championship game. Instead, the top two teams in the conference standings will play in that game, which will be played on Friday, Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

3 — The number of players who announced they were transferring to Oregon State. This is a tricky number to pin down as one of these players, Andrew Chatfield Jr., transferred during the season but didn’t play last year and will make his debut this fall. Chatfield, a redshirt junior outside linebacker, comes to Corvallis from Florida, where he played in 23 games for the Gators.

Two other players announced their intention to transfer to Oregon State but have not yet been included on the program’s 2022 online roster: Joe Golden, a redshirt junior defensive end who had 42 tackles last season at Northern Colorado, and Jamious Griffin, a redshirt junior running back who was at Georgia Tech. Griffin appeared in four games for the Yellow Jackets last season, gaining 23 yards on seven carries.

1 — Number of days until fall camp opens. Congratulations college football fans, you survived another offseason and the promise of a new season arrives on Wednesday.