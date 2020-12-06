OSU football: 5 takeaways from Oregon State vs. Utah

Maybe the game film will show that he is right. The Beavers got shredded by Utah’s run game, for sure. Regardless, Roberts’ response displayed the accountability that Oregon State’s players have brought into every game this season. They don’t want to rack up meaningless stats, they want to win.

Missed opportunities

A couple moments from the early portion of the game stood out that could have potentially swung things in Oregon State’s favor.

Late in the first quarter, Nolan lofted a long pass to Teagan Quitoriano near the end zone that bobbled out of the tight end's hands. The ball was a bit underthrown, but Quitoriano has been a dependable pass catcher during his time in Corvallis, and it was surprising to see him drop what would have been a 39-yard touchdown. The Beavers ended up having to settle for a 50-yard field goal attempt that missed wide right.

Later, Oregon State cornerback Nahshon Wright dropped what would have been an interception on a deep ball from Jake Bentley. Instead of the Beavers getting the ball back, the Utes capped an 89-yard, 14-play scoring drive.

Obviously drops happen in every football game. But if those two plays had gone Oregon State’s way, you might be looking at a different ball game.

