OSU football: 5 takeaways from Oregon State vs. Stanford

Oregon State came up just short once again Saturday and found itself on the wrong end of a nail-biting Pac-12 football loss to Stanford.

It was a gutsy effort from the Beavers (2-4), but not enough to keep their postseason hopes alive, and they will now finish with a losing record for the seventh consecutive season.

Here are five takeaways from Oregon State’s penultimate game of the 2020 campaign.

So close, yet so far

There are so many different directions this season could have gone. Saturday was just the latest in a series of games in which the Beavers came agonizingly close to victory, only to fall short.

They have lost four games by an average of 6.25 points this season. In the last three of those, they had a shot to score the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go.